7 Best New Big Lots Seasonal Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Including a Pottery Barn dupe that $90 cheaper.

September 23, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It’s been four months since Big Lots made its triumphant return, and the discount store has wasted no time putting out a huge selection of seasonal merchandise. From fall decor to Halloween decorations, these are the best new Big Lots finds hitting shelves this week.

1. Faux fall flowers

faux fall flowers at Big Lots
Copyright @.leahmarie1 (left) and @candiej77 (right) / TikTok

Sure, you can go to the store and buy a pre-made fall wreath, but the DIYers among us are all about making their own. TikTokers @.leahmarie1 and @candiej77 recently found gorgeous displays of faux flowers, leaf garlands, and even mini pumpkins at their local Big Lots that would be perfect for crafting a big, full wreath. Plus, floral items start at just 99 cents at Big Lots.

2. Halloween decorations

halloween decorations at big lots
Copyright @itsmekayp92 / TikTok

Whether you’re going with a spooky skeleton theme or a classic pumpkin theme, Big Lots has you covered for Halloween decorations. They’ve got everything from decorative pillows to holiday doormats to tablecloths, according to shopper @itsmekayp92.

3. Pumpkin drink dispenser

pumpkin drink dispenser at Big Lots
Copyright @itsmekayp92 / TikTok

When I host parties in the fall, I always make a seasonal cocktail and serve it out of a glass pumpkin that I inherited from my mom. This pumpkin, though, is just a large jar with a top that I remove. But at Big Lots, @itsmekayp92 found an actual pumpkin drink dispenser that is perfect for this purpose.

4. Ghost dish

ghost dish from big lots
Copyright @halloween_finds / TikTok

This ghost dish that TikToker @halloween_finds saw at Big Lots is a near-identical dupe for a $99 version at Pottery Barn. However, at Big Lots, you’ll pay just $5. Bit Lots also has matching ghost coffee mugs.

5. Fleece blankets

halloween blankets at big lots
Copyright @biglots3209 / TikTok

For just $10 each, you can afford to add these cozy seasonal blankets to your living room and bedrooms. Shopper @biglots3209 found them in-store next to some equally cute themed PJs.

6. Baskets

display of baskets at big lots
Copyright @itsjennanicoless / TikTok

At her store in Buford, Georgia, TikToker @itsjennanicoless found this display of baskets, which range in price from $3 to $13. They’d look lovely filled with some of those artificial flowers we mentioned, or you could simply use them for storage to warm up a warm for the season.

7. Set of light-up ghosts

big lots light up ghosts
Copyright @biglots3209 / TikTok

Display them on your front porch or use them as indoor decorations. Either way, these cute light-up ghosts are the perfect non-spooky Halloween decorations. As @biglots3209 pointed out, the best part is that they come in a pack of two.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
