Podiatrists Say This is the #1 Sneaker If You Have Plantar Fasciitis

You may associate plantar fasciitis with your grandparents, but the foot condition is a lot more common in people of all ages than you might expect. According to a 2024 study, "Plantar fasciitis occurs in about 10 percent of the general population, with 83 percent of these patients being active working adults between 25 and 65 years." In runners, the prevalence may be as high as 22 percent. One of the simplest things you can do to prevent or mitigate the painful heel pain is to choose the correct sneakers—and podiatrists say there's one shoe that's a cut above the rest when it comes to plantar fasciitis.

What is plantar fasciitis?

Many people with aching feet may not even realize they're suffering from this condition. As Cleveland Clinic explains, plantar fasciitis occurs when the plantar fascia in your foot—the ligament that connects your heel to your toes and forms your foot's arch—gets inflamed from overuse or strain.

"Plantar fasciitis usually causes an achy pain in your heel or along the bottom of your foot," they explain. It can also manifest as "sharp or stabbing pain" when you put pressure on your heel, "a dull, constant ache," or pain when you first stand up.

People with obesity, high-arched feet, or flat feet are more prone to plantar fasciitis, however, it can also be caused by standing for long periods (especially on hard surfaces), walking barefoot, playing sports, not stretching before working out, and wearing unsupportive shoes.

Podiatrists agree this is the best sneaker for plantar fasciitis.

ASICS

If you're suffering from heel and foot pain, you may want to get a pair of ASICS Gel Kayano 31, which has earned the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance.

In several instructional videos, podiatrist Paul Macaulay, a shoe expert and a doctor at Singapore's MyFootDr., recommends this sneaker for those with plantar fasciitis.

"The width of the base offers so much ground contact and stability," he explains in one such TikTok video. "The width through the arch means that it prevents the arch from flattening too much and the plantar fascia from overstretching."

Likewise, Danielle Edwards, DPM, a New York-based podiatrist and marathon runner, gives the ASICS Gel Kayano 31 her stamp of approval.

In her own TikTok video, Edwards explains that this shoe has a thick heel that "absorbs some of the shock." It also has a stable heel cup, which together creates a "nice rocker bottom" that allows your foot to go through its full range of motion.

This is an especially good sneaker option if your heel pain stems from flat feet, as ASICS' LITETRUSS technology "improves medial support and midfoot integrity, giving much-needed support to those with flat feet," Best Life previously explained.

This sneaker is a close runner-up.

Brooks

Both Macaulay and Edwards also highly recommend the Brooks Adrenaline sneaker, another shoe that's earned the APMA Seal of Approval.

"Calf tightness is a common contributing factor to plantar fasciitis, and this has a 12-mil, heel-to-toe drop, so it actually reduces the strain on the calf and the plantar fascia," notes Macaulay.

He adds that the Brooks Adrenaline has "great grip," so it's a good choice if you're walking or running outside on a damp or icy day.

Edwards specifically points to the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 24 as a top choice for running.

Podiatrists also love this sneaker brand.

Hoka

Hoka may very well be the sneaker brand most associated with thick, cushioned soles.

Maggie Trevillion, MCPod, MSc, an award-winning podiatrist and founder of Callen Olive, previously shared with Best Life that she personally wears and recommends Hoka sneakers for people with plantar fasciitis.

"With plush cushioning and a feather-light feel, they're like walking on clouds. Their meta-rocker technology mimics your natural walking motion, ensuring every step feels effortless," she said. "Plus, Hoka offers a wide range of styles and colors to match your unique style, all with a snug fit and durable soles."

For walking, Edwards is a fan of the Hoka Bondi, the sneaker that she wears to work.

Hira H. Mirza, DPM, a foot and ankle surgeon based in Houston, Texas, shares in a video that she often recommends the Hoka Clifton for running: "You see how thick that heel lift is, that's gonna help support your heel fully, hopefully reduce some of that pain in your fascia as well as your heel."