Influencers reveal 11 Walmart home decor finds to grab now.

Attention Walmart shoppers! There are so many fantastic home decor items and DIYs hitting shelves this week. I follow a lot of design and shopping influencers on social media, and they can’t stop posting about the fabulous finds they have scored at the store. Some are designer-looking for less, while others require minimal DIY magic. Here are the 11 best new Walmart home decor and DIY finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Planter Used in a Mixer?

This DIY from Mackensey Freeman definitely caught me off guard. “Did you ever think to use a planter as decor for your mixer? How stinkin’ cute is this upgrade!!! The cheapest & easiest. Absolutely loved how it turned out @walmart has the cutest planters right now!” she writes in a video DIY.

2 And, a $5 DIY Planter

Your Favorite Homegirl upgraded a cheap planter with some spray paint. “When Walmart gives you a $5 planter and you turn it into Valentine magic ❤️✨ Stay Tuned … 😉 Simple DIY • Budget-friendly • Big impact,” she captioned the video.

3 Wicker Vases

The Shabby Tree shared about wicker vases. “Walmart has been putting some amazing new stuff! These are some of my favorites! Make sure to check them out before they are all gone!” they captioned a post. Other influencers recommend placing glass vases from Dollar Tree inside them.

4 Checkered Planters and Pots

Lorren Fltetcher shared a few Walmart finds, including these checkered pots and planters. “I’m glad I made the trip instead of using Instacart today! Walmart has the cutest pots right now!” she wrote.

5 And, Woven Trays

Boho Pretty found some super chic items, including trays. “Another @Walmart win 💖 Pretty decorative trays. Decorate for kitchen tables, entryway tables, countertops, coffee tables. Make it a house warming gift,” they captioned a video.

6 This Gorgeous Wreath

Walmart has some beautiful wreaths, according to influencer Stefunnie. “Small decor touches for the coquette home 🤍🏹🎀 I found this cute wreath at Walmart and it is so perfect for the cutest holiday coming up. Which room should I show you next for the house tour?” she captioned a post.

7 A Few “Budget Upgrades”

Fourth and East Main shared some “incredible look for less finds” on her feed. “how ahout these amazing chairs and beautiful curtains. i know a lot of you are spent after the holidays, i am too but love seeing all these new deals and additions. some really great for less finds, solid wood furniture, walmart clearance, and more. these are the kinds of pieces you grab now and end up so glad and you’re ready to refresh for the new year,” she captioned a post.

8 A Goldendoodle Lamp

Tall Southern Girl shared about a Goldendoodle table lamp with gold finish, which seriously looks like it came from a designer store. “I literally gasped when I saw this in store! I had to bring this adorable lamp home with me,” she wrote.

9 DIY 3D Art

EK the Problem shared an easy art project that will up your wall game. “Walmart DIU Wall 3D accent. Love a good #diy 🥰 #explore #fyp #homedecor #homediy,” they captioned the post.

10 A DIY Hydrangea Topiary Bunny

Roxy Home Living made this adorable Easter decoration. “Make it blue or make it white? 💙🤍 This hydrangea topiary bunny is stealing the show. Are you team blue accent flowers or team white?” they wrote in the caption. “This is so pretty,” commented a follower. “Love this! It’s soooo cute!” added another.

11 And, the Viral Big Bunies That Sold Out Last Year

A few influencers, including Original Modern Madre, shared about the viral big bunnies. “My favorite Easter decor is back at Walmart,” she writes across the video. “Last year, these sold out a week after I posted them, so if I were you I wouldn’t wait.”