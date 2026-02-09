11 Best New Walmart Home Finds Hitting Shelves This February

These new Walmart home finds look designer but cost way less this February.

I am going to let you in on a little secret: Some of the bougiest people I know shop at Walmart for home furnishings and decor. The superstore is a sneaky resource for interior designers, design influencers, and regular people who enjoy upgrading their homes without spending a ton of money. What are the hottest products this month? Here are the 11 best ew Walmart home finds hitting shelves this February.

1 A Real Looking Faux Olive Tree

Shoppers are obsessed with this DR.Planzen Store 7 ft Artificial Olive Plant. It has super-realistic-looking leaves and trunk for just $42.59. “Fresh and elegant,” writes a shopper. “This is a beautiful Olive tree. I bought the 6 ft which is the perfect size for my needs. When it arrived it was packed very carefully. It comes it 2 pieces that just click together. You do need to fluff and spread the branches out whenever you first get it and position it to where it’s most pleasing to your space. It has a heavy base and I used a bigger pot and put filler in the bottom to make it a little taller. It fits nicely in my formal living room corner, without looking cluttered.”

2 A Vintage Looking Metal Wall Sign

I love the serious vintage vibes of this piece of wall art. The Love You Bye – Vintage Metal Wall Sign, 16×4 Inch, $7.76, is a great Valentine’s Day gift that will keep your lover reminded how special they are to you every day.

3 Tulip Wall Art

This Home Decor Collection Moody Tulips with Watercolor Stripes Pine Green Vintage Antique Frame 10×12 Wall Art Decor, $7.74, doesn’t look like Walmart art. “If you are thinking about buying it- just get it!!! It is so pretty, and I am glad I was able to purchase it for spring decorating. It has a nice frame, and the print quality is good. Great value!!” a shopper writes. “I love the strip mat instead of a solid and makes the floral look great,” another added.

4 A Scalloped Area Rug

There are lots of great rugs at Walmart, includig this My Texas House Ivory Scallop Wool Indoor Area Rug, 24″ x 36″, $39.97. “This is such a high quality rug. Nice and thick with a sturdy back. Beautiful design and color. It will complement any room. Elevated my study for sure. I love the scalloped edges and the pattern. So nice to have and requires minimal effort to clean,” a shopper says.

5 This Moody Tabletop Art

The Home Decor Collection Black Round Wall Art or Tabletop, White Rose Floral Print by Antoine Monnoyer with Gold Beaded Frame, Classic Decorative Artwork, 6×8, “looks like a small oil painting,” shoppers say. “When I first saw this I knew immediately I was going to order it and I’m so happy i I did! It’s so pretty! I even took a picture and sent it to my sister. The quality is great and the price was fantastic! Very, very happy with it!!” one writes.

6 A Striped Bolster

Shoppers are buying Home Decor Collection 8″ x 20″ Green Striped Ruffle Bolster Decorative Pillow, $9.99, in multiples. “Grab one. Or two! For the price, you can’t beat it! Green was the only color available and it’s soft and muted. Love it! If the other colors be one available, I’ll definitely be purchasing them. It’s oversized and stuffed with soft filling,” one writes. “Posted about it on my TikTok and everyone wants one now,” another adds. “Excellent quality and price was great,” says a third.

7 Decorative Glass Jars

This Beautiful Contemporary Sage Green Ribbed Glass Lidded Decorative Jar by Drew Barrymore, 4.02″ L x 4.84″ H, looks a lot more expensive than $4.97. “The product is beautiful !! It looks very unique and it actually looks expensive for its price. The price is so reasonable,” a shopper says.

8 A Woven Vase

This Better Homes & Gardens 9″ Faux Wood Rattan Pitcher Vase, $12.72, brings “French country to Americana,” vibes. “So fabulous! Brought the vase to Dollar tree and found the perfect glass vase insert. It is weighty and invisible. Filling with seasonal flowers and works beautifully on the entry table/sofa table/dining table. Will transition from my elegant french country to our americana outdoor dining. PB who?” writes a shopper. “I love this rattan vase. I am displaying this in my kitchen with flowers and I have received many compliments on it. It’s 9″ and a perfect size. The quality is outstanding and very sturdy. It’s a light finish and goes with everything!! Excellent price,” adds another.

9 A “Beautiful” Rug

The Mainstays Neutral Sculpted Floral Indoor Area Rug, 5’x7′, $76.97, is a steal. “This is such a beautiful rug. A beautiful neutral that would go with many different vibes and pretty design. Soft with no shedding and easy to lay flat. I recommend!” a shopper says. “Very nice area rug. Very soft and seems very well made. Has a nice thickness to it which should help with durability! Very pretty neutral pattern and colors,” another says.

10 A Rechargeable Wall Sconce

Add a little light to your space without hiring an electrician with the Home Decor Collection Style House LED Rechargeable Cordless Wall Sconce with Remote Control. :These are really pretty. They are bigger than I thought they would be, but I love them. The only thing is the rechargeable bulbs only last a few hours. Other than that, they are great,” a shopper says. “Looks great on the wall with beautiful lighting and no cord!” adds another.

11 Framed Landscape art

Dress up your wall with the Home Decor Collection Calm Meadow Landscape Wall Art, $10.62. “Designer Painting for Half the Cost!” a shopper writes. “This was exactly what I was looking for my dining room shelf. The quality is amazing and it looks like a high quality expensive painting. The colors are rich and vibrant and the size is perfect. This gives Magnolia or Studio Mcgee vibes for under half the cost! I also paired it with another adorable smaller Walmart painting. Painting is able to be hung as well! It’s very lightweight so you could even use 3M strips.”