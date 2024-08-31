This National Park Was Just Named the "Most Breathtaking" in the U.S

The United States is home to some of the most magnificent national parks and landscapes in the world, from the Grand Canyon to Niagara Falls, and so much more. But which views are worth making a trip for? Mixbook put together a list of the 10 most stunning sights in the U.S. in honor of World Photography Day. The list is based on a survey of 300 Americans, who voted for the most impressive and unforgettable sights. Here are the 10 most breathtaking views, according to the survey, ranked from #10 to the #1 best.

10. Las Vegas Strip from the High Roller Shutterstock The High Roller offers incredible views of Las Vegas for $29 for a day ticket, and $39 for a nighttime experience. “Soar 550 feet above the center of the Las Vegas Strip on the largest observation wheel in North America,” says Caesars . “With sweeping 360-degree views, the wheel takes 30 minutes to complete one revolution and features 28 spacious cabins to accommodate guests.”

9. Niagara Falls from Prospect Point, New York Shutterstock The Prospect Point Observation Tower is just east of the American Falls. While the park itself is free, the tower costs $1.25 USD (but the fee is waived if you purchase tickets for the Maid of the Mist, which you should definitely do!).

8. Cape Cod from Nauset Beach, Massachusetts Shutterstock Nauset Beach is one of the most stunning beaches in Orleans, MA, famous for its gorgeous views of Cape Cod. This 10-mile stretch is home to spectacular sunsets. There is also excellent bass fishing for enthusiasts.

Named after the first director of the National Park Service, Mather Point is incredible. "For many visitors coming to the South Rim, Mather Point offers the first glimpse of a world wonder," says NPS. "A short walk from the Grand Canyon Visitor Center and parking lots 1-4, Mather Point offers an expansive view of the canyon. On a clear day you can see 30+ miles (48 km) to the east and 60+ miles (96 km) to the west. Looking down into the canyon you can see a few small samples of the Colorado River, Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the canyon, and numerous trails crisscrossing the landscape."

6. Bryce Canyon from Sunrise Point, Utah Shutterstock Bryce Canyon National Park is magical. “Though this point along with Sunset Point was named to entice early Lodge visitors to easily accessible points along the rim at both times of day, this view is equally spectacular at daybreak and day's end,” says the NPS . “At an elevation of 8,100 feet (2,469 m), Sunrise Point is just slightly higher than the Rim Trail and the ponderosa forest to the west. This provides one with a 360 degree view, making it a great choice for stargazers, and those hoping to see the sun's final light along the western horizon.”

5. Lake Tahoe from Sand Harbor, Nevada Shutterstock Lake Tahoe is the largest Alpine lake in North America. “On its eastern shores, gently sloping beaches, crystal-clear water and interesting rock formations allow for wonderfully sublime swimming, kayaking and scuba diving at Sand Harbor,” says the NPS . “Boaters, water-skiers and fisherman can easily launch from one of the park’s two ramps.”

4. Big Sky from Lone Mountain Summit, Montana Shutterstock The summit of Lone Mountain offers unparalleled views of Big Sky. Located in a resort, lucky visitors can take the Lone Peak Tram to Montana's highest scenic overlook at 11,166 feet above sea level. “The views from the Tram are spectacular, and only surpassed by those at the very top,” says Big Sky Resort . “On a clear day, you can see across three states, two national parks, and many mountain ranges.”

Nugget Falls is a spectacular hiking trail in Juneau, Alaska. "Experience the splendor of Mendenhall Glacier at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center," says NPS . "Here, you can enjoy views of the thirteen-mile-long river of ice, which terminates on the far side of Mendenhall Lake, and watch blue icebergs floating in the water amidst reflections of southeast Alaska's coast mountains. The Mendenhall Glacier is one of many major glaciers that connect to the vast Juneau Ice Field, a 1,500 square mile remnant of the last ice age, cradled high in the coast mountain's lofty peaks."

2. Na Pali Coast from Kalalau Lookout, Hawaii Shuttersrtock The Kalalau lookout in Kokee State Park offers incredible views of the valley and Na Pali coast. “Once at the lookout you will be looking into Kalalau Valley, which is part of the famous Waimea Canyon,” says Kauaisea Tours. “This dramatic valley has been the backdrop for many famous movies such as Jurassic Park, the original King Kong, Six Days Seven Nights and Mighty Joe Young.”

1. Denali from Wonder Lake, Alaska Shutterstock Number one is the view of Denali from Wonder Lake, in Alaska. “Views of the Alaska Range, and Denali in particular, are fantastic when skies are clear,” says the NPS . “The area can be cloudy, and mosquitoes can be a major nuisance most of the summer, but the beautiful landscape still draws many visitors each year. This region is much wetter than other parts of the park through which the road passes, providing opportunities for seeing waterfowl.”



