If you shop at Bed Bath & Beyond, you know that these stores offer a wide selection of appliances, linens, glassware, furniture, and more. Whether you are looking for something in the bed or bath section—or in the uncertain "beyond"— you can trust that you will find the household necessities or decorative items you need. But if you visited your local Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this spring, you will want to pay attention to a recently issued warning. Read on to find out which product the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says you should get rid of immediately.

There has been a slew of other products recalled this month.

The CPSC has issued several other recall announcements this month, including one for GE refrigerator models sold at Lowe's and Home Depot. According to the CPSC, the freezer handle on six models can detach from the appliance, creating a fall hazard when trying to open the freezer drawer. Later in April, a separate recall was issued for 635,000 Insignia-brand air fryers sold at Best Buy. These appliances were recalled after the retailer received 68 reports in the U.S. (and 36 in Canada) of the air fryers catching fire, burning, or melting. Now, the CPSC has announced a recall for another product, which poses a different risk to consumers.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

A recall has been issued for this seasonal item.

If you were shopping in Bed Bath & Beyond before celebrating the Easter holiday, you may have purchased some items for the festivities. Hunting for Easter baskets is a cherished tradition, but if you bought this particular basket to hide or collect Easter eggs, the CPSC has a warning for you. On April 28, it was announced that Bed Bath & Beyond recalled approximately 960 H for Happy-brand Woven Bunny Baskets, which were sold exclusively at the retailer in March 2022.

While the baskets have a friendly face, the bunny eyes can detach, creating a choking hazard for children, the CPSC said.

The baskets listed a warning on the tag.

The white woven baskets had bunny faces and came with either pink or blue cheeks, the CPSC said. They were also adorned with a tag that said "Happy Easter," and a hangtag that said "! Warning: This is not a toy, for decorative purposes only."

While no injuries have been reported to date, the agency still recommends taking any baskets away from children.

If you bought this basket, officials advise getting rid of it.

Due to the choking hazard, the CPSC instructed consumers to return the basket to any Bed Bath & Beyond location. From there, you will be issued a full refund.

If you have specific concerns, you can reach Bed Bath & Beyond directly at 800-462-3966, seven days a week, between 7 a.m. and 12 a.m. EST. The CPSC also advises visiting the retailer's recall page, which lists an email address, productrecalls@bedbath.com, and links to additional recall information. Prior to this publication, the recalled baskets had not yet been listed.

"Please keep in mind that while we intend to keep this information up-to-date, it is not designed to be an authoritative list of all recalled products," the Bed Bath & Beyond recall page says, pointing consumers to websites for the CPSC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

