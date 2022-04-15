When it comes to shopping on a budget, it can be hard to top Dollar Tree. The beloved bargain retailer makes it easy to find everything from groceries to everyday essentials that won't break the bank, even if they've recently had their fair share of scandals. But now, Dollar Tree is recalling more than one million units of a product it sold due to a serious safety hazard. Read on to see which item could be putting you in harm's way.

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have issued a recall on 1 million Crafter's Square Glue Guns they sold nationwide.

On April 14, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Dollar Tree and its co-owned sibling store Family Dollar had issued a recall of Crafter's Square Glue Guns. The bargain retailers sold just over 1 million units of the product at its stores across the U.S.

The affected products are made of black plastic with an orange trigger and tip. They also have a silver UL-listed label located above the handle with "GLUE GUN" and "XY-15302" printed on the label. The recalled items were sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022, at Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022, and online at www.dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022 at the stores' signature price of about $1.

The glue guns pose a serious burn risk and fire hazard.

The recall was issued after the company discovered that the glue guns could malfunction when plugged in, posing a serious burn hazard and fire risk to anyone using them. So far, Dollar Tree says it has received seven reports from customers of serious electrical malfunctions while using the crafting product, including four reported fires and one report of skin irritation.

You should stop using the glue gun immediately if you purchased one and return it for a refund.

The CPSC advises that anyone who may have purchased the Crafter's Square Glue Gun should immediately unplug and stop using the item. They should then return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Anyone who purchased the affected product through the company's website will be contacted soon with further instructions.

Here's how you can contact Dollar Tree or Family Dollar if you have any questions.

Anyone who potentially bought the affected item from Dollar Tree can call the company with their questions at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays or email them at recalls@dollartree.com. You can also find more information online by visiting https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or by going to www.dollartree.com and clicking on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page for more details.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Those who may have purchased the recalled glue gun from Family Dollar can reach the company at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays or by emailing recalls@familydollar.com with their questions. Information is also available online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls or by visiting the retailer's website at www.familydollar.com and clicking on "Product Recalls" for more information

