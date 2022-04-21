We want to feel confident that products have been vigorously tested when we purchase them from the store, especially when we're going to use them in the bath or shower. We rely on different soaps and shampoos to help keep our hair and bodies clean, whether we're showering to start our morning, following a workout, or to unwind after a long day of work—and we expect those products to be safe enough to use at our most vulnerable times. Unfortunately, sometimes things fall through the cracks and end up being subject to recall. The latest product to be recalled could actually put your health at risk, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned. Read on to find out which popular bath purchase you'll want to get rid of immediately.

A number of personal hygiene products have recently been subject to recall.

Different hygiene products have been recalled recently, including two types of Suave spray antiperspirant and deodorant. On March 30, the FDA announced that Unilever was voluntarily recalling these products due to potential contamination with benzene—a human carcinogen. Best Brands Consumers also recalled two kinds of hand sanitizer, which were branded with Disney characters. The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% (available in green or blue) was also recalled due to the presence of benzene, while the Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% (blue) was recalled due to the presence of methanol, which can be dangerous to health after long-term exposure. And now, yet another bath product is being recalled due to potential health risks.

A bubble bath product has been recalled.

If you have children, or if you yourself enjoy relaxing in a warm bubble bath, you'll want to take note of this. On April 20, the FDA announced that Babyganics had voluntarily recalled two lots of its 20-ounce chamomile verbena bubble bottles due to potential contamination with the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae. The presence of bacteria was detected during internal testing related to product shelf life, the recall announcement stated.

"Babyganics takes pride in its commitment to vigorous consumer safety standards and providing peace of mind for parents, which is why the decision was made to voluntarily recover these bottles from retailers and to proactively reach out to consumers," the company said.

This bacteria poses risks to specific groups of people.

According to the recall announcement, infants are likely more susceptible when exposed to this variety of bacteria, but it doesn't usually lead to healthy people getting sick. However, those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin could be more at risk. This is especially important for babies that may have diaper rash.

If you bought this bubble bath, you can check to see if your bottle is part of the recall.

Recalled Babyganics products have a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 8 13277 01375 5 and lot codes of Y314 and Y315. The affected bottles are white with a green plastic lid, and you can find the UPC and lot codes printed on the bottom of the packaging. No other Babyganics products were contaminated, the company said on its recall page, and "you can continue to use them with confidence."

According to the recall announcement, these products have been sold over the past two months. The company did not name specific stores, stating the bubble bath bottles were sold "only at select retailers in the U.S."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Here's what you should do if you have a recalled product.

You can double-check that your bottle is recalled using the "Check my product" feature on the Babyganics website. Once your product and contact information is confirmed, the company will issue a full refund. Babyganics also asks you to throw away any remaining product immediately.

If you have used this in your bath and aren't feeling well, the FDA advises contacting your doctor. You can also reach out to the Babyganics help and safety team at 833-259-6204, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you're sick or experience an adverse effect, the FDA further asks that you report them by phone at 888-463-6332, on the FDA's MedWatch website, or by mail.

"Your family's health and safety, and your peace of mind, are our top priorities," Babyganics wrote on its recall page. "We know we've let you down. We're taking all necessary steps to ensure it doesn't happen again."

