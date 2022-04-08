This Bedroom Product Has Been Recalled After 1 Death and 60 More Incidents

When we purchase something new for our home, we expect it to be safe. But unfortunately, some household products are a lot riskier than we think—and often aren't recalled before it is too late. Older Americans are especially at risk for consumer-related injury and death, according to a recent report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)). One bedroom product recently distributed across North America has sadly already caused the death of one senior, as well as dozens of other injuries. As a result, it is the subject of a new recall. Read on to learn what item is being recalled, how to know whether you have one at home right now, and what to do to protect yourself and your loved ones if you do.

More than 100,000 Bestar wall beds are being recalled across North America.

CPSC and Bestar, of Canada, are announcing the recall of about 129,000 wall beds. The brand sold about 53,000 of the beds in Canada. The recall notice published on the CPSC website is dated April 7, 2022.

The beds are being recalled due to the risk of serious impact or crush hazards.

The wall-mounted beds subject to the recall could become detached from the wall, potentially causing a crushing hazard. Tragically, a 79-year-old woman died in 2018 after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, causing injury to her spine. Further, Bestar has received reports of 60 more incidents in which other consumers suffered injuries such as bruising after the beds detached from the wall and hit them.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Here's how to know if you have one of the recalled wall beds at home now,

The current recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello full- and queen-size wall beds. The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com between June 2014 and March 2022 with price points between $1,650 and $2,200.

Here's what to do if you purchased one of the beds subject to the recall.

The brand is directly contacting any consumer who is known to have purchased one of the beds. If you identify that you have one at home, you should stop using the bed immediately and review the notice sent by the company for instructions.

If you're not sure whether your wall bed needs to be reinstalled, you're entitled to a free inspection to diagnose the situation. And if you do have a bed that requires reinstallation, the brand advises you to hire a professional to complete the task. Bestar will reimburse consumers for the costs associated with reinstallation, which it expects should range from about $170 to $207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338 to $414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

If you can't find a quote for an installer that falls within that target price range, you are advised to contact Bestar; the brand can help you find an installer to do the work. And if that process still doesn't result in connecting you with an installer to complete the work within the stated price range, the brand will still reimburse you for reasonable costs outside of it—as long as you can provide supporting documentation.

If you have any questions or concerns about this recall, you can call Bestar toll-free at 888-912-8458 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or send an email to the company at Bestar8577@stericycle.com . You can also visit the Bestar website and click "wall bed safety recall" at top of the page to get more information.

