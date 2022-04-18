When shopping for appliances, we want to feel confident that we're getting quality products at a reasonable price. That's why so many of us head to reliable retailers like Home Depot and Lowe's, where there are plenty of options that work with your budget. Whether you're in the market for a big-ticket item like a dishwasher or dryer, or something smaller like a blender or microwave, you can bet these stores will have what you're looking for. Sometimes, however, imperfect products fall through the cracks and end up being recalled to protect consumers. Read on to find out if one of your most important appliances is in need of a fix.

Home Depot and Lowe's have both had to deal with recent recalls.

Over the past several months, both Home Depot and Lowe's have had their fair share of recalls. In March, Danby Products Inc. issued a recall for certain free-standing and slide-in electric and gas ranges sold at Home Depot, among other retailers. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), if too much weight was placed on the oven door, the range could tip over and cause a burn injury. And in Dec. 2021, both Home Depot and Lowe's were forced to pull DeWalt Wireless Earphones from shelves. The headphones posed a fire risk, as they could overheat and make users susceptible to burns. The newest recall of a product sold at these retailers also poses a threat to consumers, having already led to a significant number of injuries.

A new appliance is being recalled after several injury reports.

The U.S. CPSC has announced a recall on six refrigerator models produced by GE Appliances. According to the recall announcement, the freezer handle can detach from the appliance, creating a fall hazard when trying to open the freezer drawer. The recalled models are all GE-brand French Door Refrigerators with bottom freezers coated with fingerprint-resistant stainless steel.

The 36-inch models were sold between Feb. 2020 and Jan. 2022 at Home Depot, Lowe's, and Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as other home improvement and home appliance stores. Refrigerators were also sold online at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com.

Here's how to check if your fridge is part of the recall.

If you're worried your GE refrigerator is part of the recall, you can check for the model and serial number in the interior of the refrigerator, on the top left side. Affected model numbers include GFE26JYMKFFS, GFE26JYMNFFS, GNE27EYMKFFS, GNE27EYMNFFS, GNE27JYMKFFS, and GNE27JYMNFFS, and serial numbers on affected models begin with DR, FR, GR, HR, LR, MR, RR, SR, TR, VR, ZR, AS, DS, FS, GS, HS, LS, or MS.

Approximately 155,000 units were sold in the U.S., in addition to 2,300 in Canada. Depending on the model, refrigerators were priced between $1,900 and $2,500, according to the CPSC.

GE is assisting consumers who have one of the recalled refrigerators.

The recall was announced after GE received 71 reports of the handles detaching, which have resulted in 37 injuries—including three "serious fall injuries." If you have one of these appliances in your kitchen, call GE Appliances at 888-345-4671 or visit the information page to confirm your fridge is part of the recall. The company will then schedule a free in-home service call where a technician will replace the freezer's handle mounting fasteners and reinstall the handle, according to the CPSC announcement.

In the meantime, GE confirmed you can still use the refrigerators. "If the handle is loose a consumer can open the freezer by gripping the edge of the freezer door where the flexible rubber sealing gasket meets the metal freezer door," the recall information page states. If you are a known purchaser, CPSC said GE will be reaching out to you directly.

