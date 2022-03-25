Loyal customers of Walmart know it is the place to go for affordable groceries and the best deals on a variety of products. Whether shoppers are heading to a local Walmart weekly or stopping in more sporadically, they know the retailer is likely to be fully stocked with what they need, when they need it. Although, sometimes products are not always what they seem—if you've been browsing at the retailer lately, double check to make sure this product isn't something you've purchased or on an upcoming list. Sold exclusively at Walmart, read on to find out which item has been recalled.

Walmart will be pulling one variety of Sakar's bicycle helmets.

Sakar International's Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets have been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) due to failure to comply with the federal safety standard for bicycle helmets.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The helmets were marketed as a versatile product for children between the ages of 8 and 14. They had built-in Bluetooth speakers and a rechargeable battery, allowing kids to pair smartphones or other devices to listen to music while riding their bike. While the product was supposed to promote safety by offering an alternative to standard wired or wireless headphones, the CPSC recommends to stop using it immediately because in the event of a fall, the helmet poses a risk of head injury.

This is how many have been distributed.

The helmets were sold online at Walmart.com and stores nationwide from July 2020 through Jan. 2022. The retail price was $25, with roughly 89,000 units sold in the U.S. The recall was made in conjunction with Canada, where approximately 272 helmets were sold at Toys R Us between Feb. 2021 and Feb. 2022.

Here's what to look for if you think you may have purchased a recalled helmet.

If you think that your child may have one of these hanging from their handlebars, look for some key details to determine if it is the Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmet. The helmets in question are black with black straps, as well as a black buckle. They also have a white tag inside with the Item #ACTGEAR-238BTS in the bottom left corner. While there is reason for concern, there have been no reported incidents or injuries with the Sakar helmets, as of the recall date, Mar. 24, 2022.

Customers who have one of these helmets should contact Sakar.



Consumers are not advised to return the helmet at Walmart, according to the CPSC announcement, but the retailer will be contacting all known purchasers of the item. If you purchased a recalled helmet, contact Sakar for a free replacement and to coordinate a return of the recalled product with prepaid postage and packaging. To reach Sakar, customers can call 800-592-9541 or email support@sakar.com. You can also visit the company website or www.vivitar.com, then clicking on "Recalls" towards the bottom of the page.

