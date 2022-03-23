Whether you shop there weekly or only when you're looking for something in particular, there's almost certainly a Walmart near you. With more than 5,000 locations spread across the U.S., the retailer feels omnipresent. But that doesn't mean every Walmart is in it for the long haul: The big-box retailer has confirmed that it is closing stores in April. Read on to find out which locations Walmart is shuttering, and why.

Walmart is permanently closing two locations next month.

Walmart has confirmed that it will soon shutter two separate stores across the U.S. One of these locations is in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. "This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process," Walmart spokesman Brian Little told the newspaper.

The other Walmart store closing is in the Greater Cincinnati area in Forest Park, Ohio, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. According to both newspapers, the two locations will be permanently shuttered on April 22. "We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Forest Park location," Walmart said in a statement to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Both stores were closed due to poor performance.

After Walmart's reviews, the company is citing performance issues as part of the reason both stores are being closed. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Walmart said it plans to get rid of the "underperforming" Supercenter in southwest Louisville.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations," Little told the newspaper. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that officials said its closure was also based on historic and current financial performance.

Walmart will still service locations in both of these areas.

Despite the two location closures, Walmart is not pulling out of either region completely. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the company said it will continue to operate 12 stores in the Cincinnati region following the Forest Park Closure. And Little told the Louisville Courier Journal that the company will still employ thousands of workers in the Louisville area, as well as other stores in the state.

"In total, we serve customers at 102 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across Kentucky. We remain committed to the state," he told the newspaper.

And the company does not have plans for a major nationwide set of closures.

Two store closures in Forest Park and Louisville do not appear to reflect any plans for major Walmart closures across the U.S. According to the Courier Journal, Little said that company's decision to shutter the Louisville Supercenter is independent and not part of a larger trend.

"These are never easy decisions, but actively managing our portfolio is essential to maintaining a healthy business," he told the newspaper. "This is done on a case-by-case basis and only after a careful and thorough review."

