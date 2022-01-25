From its everyday low prices to the wide variety of products you can find under one gigantic roof, Walmart easily draws in masses of shoppers. More than 240 million people head to the retailer's stores every week, according to Statista. But like they say, with such a great number of customers comes great responsibility. In October, Walmart had to warn its customers about a recalled aromatherapy spray that was linked to two deaths. And more recently in late December, the retailer announced that it was having to temporarily close locations across the U.S. over COVID sanitation concerns. Now, Walmart has sent a new warning to shoppers about one product that is being misrepresented online. Read on to find out more about what the company has to say.

A post claiming that Walmart is having a sale on one product is circulating social media.

A Jan. 6 Facebook post announcing that Walmart is selling a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for next to nothing has been making its way around the social media site, PolitiFact recently reported. "Dyson is canceling their contract with Walmart and selling off Dyson Supersonic only for $1! Follow the link to take advantage of the offer," the post reads, along with a photo of the dryer with a $1 price tag.

According to PolitiFact, the link attached to the post leads to a Facebook page with various Walmart logos, claiming to be an "official Walmart contest page." The page contains several posts encouraging users to click more links to claim the air dryer bargain.

But Walmart says the post is fake.

Walmart confirmed to PolitiFact that the Facebook post has not come from the official company. A spokesperson for Walmart said the post was fake and that the retailer only offers Dyson products through its third-party online marketplace, which allows outside sellers to market products and set prices. None of the Dyson Supersonic hair dryers are currently being sold for $1 on Walmart's official website. Instead, the cheapest price point is listed around $299, while the most expensive option costs $899.99. On Dyson's official website, the price range is similar, from around $400 to $600.

There have been several copycat posts made about this fake promotion.

The initial fake Facebook post concerning Walmart and Dyson's hair dryers is no longer available on the social media website, nor is Walmart in USA 2022, the fraudulent Facebook page that posted it. But according to PolitiFact, there have been several copycat posts made since. "A few other posts quote similar bargain prices of $9.95 or $99," the news outlet reported.

A quick search on Facebook shows that some of these fake posts are still being uploaded. On Jan. 21, an unverified page called Walmart USA—which has only been liked by seven people—posted an almost identical claim about the company selling $1 Dyson Supersonic hair dryers. Other unverified pages like American discounts, Beauty and Care Products USA, Reddyliquidators, and Dyson Discount have also posted false claims about a Walmart-based Dyson sale.

This isn't the first fake post about Walmart that has gone viral.

This isn't the first viral rumor that Walmart has had to clear up for shoppers. In Sept. 2021, Walmart had to release a statement debunking a fake new release that had been issued in relation to the retailer. The release, which was published by press release distribution service GlobeNewswire, claimed that the company had announced a major partnership with Litecoin, a cryptocurrency service.

"Walmart had no knowledge of the press release issued by GlobeNewswire, and it is incorrect," the company said in a Sept. 13 statement. "Walmart has no relationship with Litecoin."

