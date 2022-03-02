Smarter Living

Walmart Just Made This Major Change for Online Shoppers

You might notice something new on the retailer's website.

By Kali Coleman
March 2, 2022
By Kali Coleman
March 2, 2022

Walmart sees a lot of foot traffic, with nearly 240 million shoppers visiting one of its stores each week. But its online site gets plenty of traffic as well. According to Similarweb, Walmart's website had more than 466 million visits in Dec. 2021 alone. Online visits don't necessarily translate to purchases, however, which is one reason why the retailer has been working to develop its online presence and draw customers away from competitors like Amazon. The retailer has made a number of recent changes with that in mind, including one that could transform your online shopping experience. Read on to find out about an exciting upgrade to the Walmart website.

RELATED: Walmart Is Getting Rid of This, Effective Immediately.

Walmart just rolled out a virtual fitting room service.

walmart choose my model feature
Walmart

The fitting room experience with Walmart is going virtual. According to CNBC, the retailer just launched a new online tool called Choose My Model, which allows a shopper to pick a model who most closely resembles their height, shape, and skin tone when picking out clothing on the Walmart website. The new feature uses computer vision and artificial intelligence to show how various items of apparel will fit and flow on various bodies.

Cheryl Ainoa, the senior vice president of new businesses and emerging tech for Walmart Global Tech, told the news outlet that the retailer began testing the Choose My Model tool on its website and app early this year. "This feature currently offers customers the ability to select from 50 models between 5'2" to 6'0" in height and sizes XS to XXXL," Walmart said in a March 2 press release.

This service comes from a company Walmart acquired last year.

The exterior sign of a Walmart store
Shutterstock

Choose My Model is the first rollout since Walmart acquired Zeekit. The start-up virtual fitting room company was bought by the retailer in May 2021, CNBC reported. "Virtual try-on is a game-changer and solves what has historically been one of the most difficult things to replicate online—understanding fit and how an item will actually look on you," Denise Incandela, the executive vice president of apparel and private brands for Walmart U.S., said in the website post last year.

She added, "Zeekit will help us deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized experience for our diverse customer base."

RELATED: For more retail news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Walmart plans to enhance the feature over time.

Walmart application icon on Apple iPhone X screen close-up.
Shutterstock

The Choose My Model tool is currently in Beta and only available on select brands across Walmart's website, according to Ainoa. This includes exclusive brands such as Free Assembly, Scoop, and Sofia Jeans, but the retailer has plans to expand offerings for this tool in the coming months. National brands expected to be added include Hanes and Levi Strauss.

Walmart also plans to add 70 more models in the coming months after test feedback indicated that customers want to see even more models who reflect the diversity of shoppers, per Ainoa. But the virtual fitting room feature won't stop at artificial intelligence-based model choosing.

According to CNBC, the next phase of this service's rollout will include an actual virtual try-on feature. This will allow customers to upload their own photos to Walmart's website to see how clothing fits, and to share that photo with friends to get their thoughts.

The retailer is hoping this will push more shoppers to buy products online.

Boxes laden with purchases from Walmart
Shutterstock

Initial shopper feedback for Walmart's entrance into the virtual fitting room space has been positive. Incandela told CNBC that the new Choose My Model tool makes customers more likely to click the "buy" button when shopping online, especially when picking items at higher price points or from a brand they are unfamiliar with. And the executive also said that there could end up being a lower rate of returns due to the service.

"Everything comes back to providing the customer with the confidence to make that purchase," Incandela said. "We want to have a best in class shopping experience online and we feel like this is shopping of the future and we wanted to lead the way."

RELATED: If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for These Major Changes.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • A young woman shopping for chairs in a furniture store
    A young woman shopping for chairs in a furniture store
    Smarter Living

    This Furniture Store Is Closing 17 Locations

    The iconic brand will shutter them immediately.

  • Marilyn Monroe in "Some Like It Hot"
    Marilyn Monroe in "Some Like It Hot"
    Culture

    Star Said Kissing Marilyn Monroe Was "Awful"

    This famous actor had a lot to say about her.

  • money
    money
    Style

    The Zodiac Sign Most Likely to Be Rich

    This sign is all about the Benjamins.

  • Man using the new Apple iPhone Xs with the immense OLED retina display and a12 bionic chip, looking over the app application Amazon Prime video
    Man using the new Apple iPhone Xs with the immense OLED retina display and a12 bionic chip, looking over the app application Amazon Prime video
    Smarter Living

    Amazon Is Getting Rid of This Permanently

    Prepare for this major change.

  • Judd Nelson in "The Breakfast Club"
    Judd Nelson in "The Breakfast Club"
    Culture

    See Former Teen Idol Judd Nelson Now

    The "Breakfast Club" star and teen idol is 62.

  • A senior woman walking and holding her chest with heart attack symptoms
    A senior woman walking and holding her chest with heart attack symptoms
    Health

    Heart Attack Symptoms More Common for Women

    Doctors say these are likely health warnings.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group