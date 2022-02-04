Never Buy These 5 Things From Home Depot, Experts Warn

From the home renovators to the garden enthusiasts and a variety of shoppers in-between, Home Depot has become the go-to store. This home improvement retailer has a large selection of offerings that can help anyone with their latest project, whether you're a do-it-yourself amateur or a paid professional. And while some of these products are likely worth purchasing, many experts warn against treating Home Depot as a one-stop shop. In fact, there are five things they say you should never buy from this home improvement store. Read on to find out what items you might want to cross off your shopping list the next time you head to Home Depot.

1 Home Decor

Home Depot is a hot spot for many aspects of home renovation, but redecorating might not be its strong suit. Maria Juvakka, a home design expert and founder of Chic Pursuit, says that if you're on the hunt for home decor, you should steer clear of this retailer. "The one thing to avoid at Home Depot is their decor section as the selection is weak and the products are overpriced," she explains. "Plus, it's a load of mass-produced products that you can find at cheaper prices at Target, Ikea, Marshalls, TJ Maxx, or Home Goods."

These mega-retailers are a great place to start, but she also recommends purchasing your throw pillows, curtains, rugs, and more from companies that are more centered around decorating. "For your best decor options, look for retailers that specialize in home decor for better prices or source from local makers for unique statement pieces," Juvakka says.

2 Plants and Flowers

Adding greenery to your space is an easy way to make it feel more homey and look more fresh. But if you're on the hunt for this, don't head to the home improvement store. "It might be surprising, but you should avoid buying plants and flowers from Home Depot," says Andrew Griffith, a household expert and owner of Garden Furniture. According to Griffith, many shoppers end up purchasing plants that are more likely to die from this retailer, unless they shop within the first couple days of the floral department's opening around spring.

"Many of the plants they receive come in bulk and some of them are not even meant for our American climate. They are also often treated the same which leads to overwatering, root rot and are more exposed to pests," he explains. "It is best to buy your plants from actual plant shops as there are experts [there] who can help you make the right choice for your lifestyle."

3 Cleaning Supplies

It might be tempting to stock up on some household cleaning supplies at Home Depot if you're already there buying other products for your home, but experts advise against this. Kyle Richards, a residential and commercial contractor and co-founder of Best Overland Park Painters, says there are two major issues with the cleaning materials sold at this home improvement retailer: cost and selection.

"In general, you will find better deals on these products in big-box retailers like Walmart and Target. It's even better to buy them from local grocery stores," he says. "And all these stores have something that Home Depot doesn't—a better selection, especially when it comes to environment-friendly cleaners. The ones available at Home Depot tend to be the toxic chemical-laden products of 20 years ago."

4 Countertops

If you're going countertop shopping, experts recommend skipping Home Depot on your search. But this isn't because the retailer sells bad quality versions of this product. Instead, Aviad Faruz, a retail expert and CEO of e-commerce company Faruzo, says that Home Depot just tends to sell countertops at a much higher price than what you can find somewhere else.

"The biggest reason behind avoiding this one item is that it's insanely overpriced at Home Depot. Home Depot doesn't have as many competitors when it comes to warehouse stores dealing in home improvement. As such, they can price their products higher than the market," he explains. "You can find countertops for much cheaper at a stone yard or a fabricator."

5 Certain Hardwood Flooring

Exotic hardwood flooring is a draw for many customers who are looking to add value and uniqueness to their home, according to Ferma Flooring. But if you're in the market for this product, don't buy it from Home Depot. David Floyd, a home services expert and owner of The Pest Informer, says that many exotic woods and softwood are more prone to termites and the likelihood of you buying material that has been jeopardized by this pest is higher when you buy from certain stores.

"The last thing you want to do is spend thousands of dollars on new flooring only to find out that it's been compromised by termite damage or even has a current termite infestation," Floyd says. "Now often times this won't be an issue, but large box stores such as Home Depot aren't going to be as diligent as a hardwood specific retailer in checking for termite activity."

