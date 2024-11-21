94-Year-Old Woman Reveals What She Does Every Day for Longevity

While aging is inevitable, there are ways to do so gracefully. There's a whole host of advice from centenarians and those who are "up there" in age, with most crediting their lifespan to a certain diet or form of exercise. But according to 94-year-old Ann Schroeder, longevity may actually have to do with your work ethic.

Speaking with TODAY.com, Schroeder said that she worked for the same company, Davenport Spring Company, in Iowa for 75 years, which she said has helped her reach nearly 100.

"I really liked my job," Schroeder told TODAY.com. "It gave me a sense of purpose to wake up every morning, put my makeup on, dress up and go to work."

While there were a few times she may not have looked forward to going to work, Schroeder said she enjoyed her job "90% of the time." With this in mind, she reiterated the need to love what you do.

"What a waste of life to go to work every day and hate it," Schroeder said. "It would be like being in a 50-year marriage if you hated each other."

She added, "You have to enjoy your job. (Otherwise) you’re no advantage to yourself. You’re no advantage to your employer. You’re no advantage to anything because you don’t like your job. I think that’s a waste of your life.”

While the proof is arguably in the pudding, there is research to back up Schroeder's claim. A 2017 study published in International Psychogeriatrics surveyed a group of nonagenarians (people between ages 90 and 99) and centenarians from the Cilento region of southern Italy, finding that "working hard" was among the main traits people in these age brackets shared. They also tended to be stubborn and positive and had a strong bond with their family, religion, and land.

Because they loved their land and had worked there and in their homes for long periods of time, it gave them "purpose in life," Anna Scelzo, first author of the study with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse in Chiavarese, Italy, explained in a press release.

"They think, 'This is my life and I’m not going to give it up,'" Sclezo added.

Schroeder's sole career path started in 1949 at Davenport Spring Company, which sold car and truck parts. The job worked with her lifestyle because her father was in the trucking business. He taught her how to drive a semi-trailer at the age of 17.

In addition to loyalty to her workplace, Schroeder has also been loyal to her skincare and cosmetic products, telling TODAY.com that she has used the same ones for pretty much her entire life. She takes pride in her appearance, revealing that she puts on makeup "almost every day."

If you're wondering about her diet, Schroeder told TODAY.com that she eats "very ordinary food" but skips red meat because of her high blood pressure. She really enjoys nuts, describing herself as a "great peanut butter lover." She stays active by walking and was an avid bowler for 50 years.