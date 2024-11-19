Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Marriage
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Marriage May Have Longevity Benefits for Men—But Women, Not So Much

According to a new study, saying "I do" improves a man’s likelihood of successful aging.

happy older couple looking at computer
Shutterstock
Emily Weaver
By Emily WeaverNov 19, 2024
Emily Weaver
Freelance Writer
Since becoming a freelance writer in 2019, Emily has developed significant experience covering viral pop culture ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

International Social Work: The association between trajectories of marital status and successful aging varies by sex

Getting married is one of life’s biggest joys, and the life-long benefits that come with it are the cherry on top. Your spouse can help eliminate feelings of stress and anxiety and keep you grounded in times of turmoil. They're a built-in friend with whom you can share laughs, adventures, and day-to-day events. Many scholars also believe that marriage can promote successful aging—however, a new study reveals that these longevity benefits only apply to men.

RELATED: How a "Sleep Divorce" Can Save Your Relationship, New Research Shows.

According to a new study published in the journal International Social Work, women who are married, divorced, or widowed aren’t aging as “successfully” as their never-married peers. In contrast, married men are four times more likely to experience “successful aging” than their single male counterparts. Data shows that marital status plays an integral role in determining one’s physical health, mental health, and social well-being, especially among men.

“Our study followed over 7,000 middle-aged and older Canadians, and we noticed that some people aged well while others did not. By understanding factors associated with successful aging, we can better support older adults to thrive in later life,” explained first author Mabel Ho, a research affiliate of the Institute of Life Course and Aging at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, of the study’s genesis in PsyPost interview.

For the study, researchers analyzed three years' worth of data from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging. They surveyed the health and well-being of 7,641 participants (3,926 of whom were men and 3,715 of whom were women) over the age of 60 who are or were married or have never been married.

They marked each person’s marital status at the beginning and end of the three-year study period. Based on their marital state, individuals were split into six cohorts: newly married, continuously married, newly unmarried, continuously divorced/separated, continuously widowed, or never married. From there, the successful aging examination began.

In the case of this study, successful aging was defined as someone’s overall physical, psychological, social, and emotional well-being. Researchers were interested in assessing individuals’ physicality (having no limitations due to chronic pain), mental health (a strong emotional wellness that lacks feelings of anxiety or depression), social wellness (having a supportive partner), and self-rated wellness.

Those who satisfied the criteria were labeled “successful agers.” Everyone else was considered “typical agers.”

As for men, marriage seemingly played a pivotal role in promoting longevity. The assessment showed a higher rate of successful aging among married men than never-married men. Meanwhile, researchers also saw a decline in longevity among men experiencing divorce, separation, or widowhood. However, their results closely resembled those of their never-married peers.

Conversely, results were flipped for the women. Researchers didn’t see a discrepancy between married women and never-married women. Of their peers, those who were less likely to age successfully had experienced separation, divorce, or widowhood.

PsyPost summed it up best: “These findings suggest that marital stability may be more influential for women’s aging outcomes than the presence of marriage itself.”

RELATED: "Super-Agers" Who Remember Everything at 80 Have These Things in Common, Research Says.

“Married men were more likely to be aging optimally than never-married men, while older women who experienced widowhood, separation, and divorce were not doing as well as their never-married peers,” added senior author Esme Fuller-Thomson, the director of the Institute of Life Course and Aging and a professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work.

Overall, 70 percent of participants met all the criteria for successful aging, as defined by the study’s authors.

More research is needed to better understand the correlation between marital status and longevity, but University of Toronto professor David Burnes, who also serves as research chair at the college’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, theorizes that the results are closely related to the benefits of companionship.

“It may be that married people encourage each other to adopt or maintain positive health behaviors such as quitting smoking or exercising regularly,” he reasoned.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Sources referenced in this article

International Social Work: The association between trajectories of marital status and successful aging varies by sex

The Latest

A mother holding her daughter's hands while she talks to her

7 Things Your Parents Told You That Were Completely False

Martha stewart dressed in a gold jacket toasting with a cocktail at an event

Martha Stewart Reveals Her Top 3 Hosting Tips

woman accepting hostess gift

Ina Garten Reveals the No. 1 Worst Hostess Gift

A man sitting with a woman on a couch demanding to see her phone while she protests

10 Red Flags Your Partner Is Micro-Cheating, Experts Say

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.