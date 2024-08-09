 Skip to content
Entertainment

10 Unbelievable Behind-the-Scenes Stories from Hit Movies

Some of these actually made it on screen.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Ferozan Mast
August 9, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Ferozan Mast
August 9, 2024

Even the most dedicated movie buffs might be surprised by some of the incidents happening both on and off-screen during the making of their favorite hits. Some of these stories actually make it on film, while others simply become the stuff of legend for decades to come. From fun trivia to actual horror (Michelle Pfeiffer had a method acting moment in Batman Returns that even Tim Burton was stunned by), here are 10 unbelievable being-the-scenes stories from hit movies that will make you want to watch them again at once.

RELATED: 25 Movies Like "The Notebook" That'll Have You Crying Over Love

1
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
New Line Cinema

It's only fitting that Alan Lee and John Howe, long-term illustrators for The Lord of the Rings movies and books, appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Keep your eyes open for their brief cameo as two of the kings in possession of the nine rings of power.

2
22 Jump Street (2014)

22 Jump Street
Sony Pictures Releasing

Poor Jonah Hill was not acting when he freaked out after being attacked by a bird on screen. It was real! No wonder he doesn't like birds.

3
Batman Returns (1992)

Batman Returns
Warner Bros.

Michelle Pfeiffer actually put a bird inside her mouth for that infamous Batman Returns scene. ​​"I don't think I've ever been so impressed," director Tim Burton told The Hollywood Reporter. "She had a live bird in her mouth while the camera was rolling. It was four or five seconds, and then she let it fly out. It was before CG, it was before digital. It was so quick, it seems like it was an effect."

4
Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 2
Buena Vista Pictures

Imagine a Toy Story 2 without Jesse—it almost happened. At least Señorita Cactus got to make a brief appearance either way.

5
Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar
Paramount Pictures

Christopher Nolan is nothing if not thorough—imagine being such a stickler for a beautiful shot you plant 500 acres of corn. "Luckily, [director] Zack [Snyder] had grown a bunch of corn, so I said, 'How much can you really grow practically? And they had done a couple hundred acres [for Man of Steel], so we looked into it; we found that where we wanted to build our farmhouse really close to the mountains [outside] Calgary," Nolan told The Hollywood Reporter. "In the end, we got a pretty good crop, and we actually made money on this."

6
Goldfinger (1964)

Goldfinger
United Artists

Talk about method acting—Howard Sakata showed a bonkers dedication to the scene In Goldfinger by allowing himself to get burned. Impressive! Let's hope they covered his medical bills.

7
Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once
A24

In a delightfully meta move, footage of beautiful Michelle Yeoh is included, on the red carpet for Crazy Rich Asians (2018). There's no such thing as too much Michelle Yeoh!

8
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1978)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail
EMI Films

It's telling that the cast of Monty Python and the Holy Grail are so funny they crack each other up unexpectedly. Eric Idle is all of us trying to keep a straight face while John Cleese does his thing.

9
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
New Line Cinema

Even hardcore LOTR fans may not know that Arwen was supposed to have fought at the battle of Helm's Deep. Liv Tyler filmed the scenes but her character was cut out later.

10
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953)

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
20th Century Fox

Jane Russell's tumble into the pool was entirely unscripted but she made it look as elegant as a choreographed dance. And all her makeup stayed on! They truly don't make them like they used to.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
Latest News
  • Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
    Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
    Entertainment

    10 Unbelievable Behind-the-Scenes Stories from Hit Movies

    Some of these actually made it on screen.

  • woman getting a promotion at work
    woman getting a promotion at work
    Smarter Living

    The Best Career Path for Your Zodiac Sign

    Want job advice? The answer is in the stars.

  • Bath & Body Works body spray next to the similar one from Sol de Janeiro
    Bath & Body Works body spray next to the similar one from Sol de Janeiro
    Smarter Living

    These Sol de Janeiro Dupes Are $32 Cheaper

    Find them at Bath & Body Works and Five Below.

  • Woman looking at red slip-on sneakers in the shoe store
    Woman looking at red slip-on sneakers in the shoe store
    Wellness

    5 Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

    A podiatrist shares his top picks.

  • Display of colorful Ello tumblers at Walmart
    Display of colorful Ello tumblers at Walmart
    Smarter Living

    Walmart's Tumblers May Be Better Than Stanley

    And they're half the price, shoppers say.

  • entrance to a costco wholesale warehouse
    entrance to a costco wholesale warehouse
    Smarter Living

    Costco Is Making a Drastic Membership Move

    Here's how it'll affect you.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.