While some people are born to be powerhouses in fields like business, law, and entertainment, there are others who are destined to be in charge on an even larger scale. These natural-born leaders are strategic thinkers who are politically savvy and can thrive under the pressure of a job like U.S. president. As it turns out, you just might be able to spot the standouts if you consider astrology. Read on to discover the zodiac sign most likely to be president, based on the signs of those who have held the job.

12 Virgo

Presidents: William H. Taft, Lyndon B. Johnson

According to presidential facts site POTUS.com, Virgo is the sign with the least number of presidents to ever occupy the White House. What makes them suited to take office is that they are analytical, practical, and determined to make the world a better place through their own personal growth and supporting others.

"Virgos are very detail-oriented, which is undoubtedly a strength when president, yet as a result can often be overly critical and hyper-focus on what isn't working," says astrology consultant Sofia Adler. Ultimately their self-critical nature can make them their own worst enemy and can weigh them down.

11 Aries

Presidents: Thomas Jefferson, John Tyler

Tied with Virgo, there have only been two Aries presidents. With similar qualities to Virgo, Aries is a natural leader—courageous, ambitious, easily able to advocate for who and what they believe in. "They are quick to act and unafraid to take charge," says Adler. "But, this fire sign isn't suited to listen to other people's needs or desires."

When it comes to the presidency, considering the needs of the many and waiting before taking action is imperative, but it may be hard for Aries to do that. "Patience is not a strong suit for this first sign of the zodiac," adds Adler.

10 Sagittarius

Presidents: Martin Van Buren, Zachary Taylor, Franklin Pierceae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

With three presidents who have served in the White House, Sagittarius has a bit more potential than Virgo and Aries. They are forever on a journey to see the big picture and find the meaning of life. But because "this fire sign craves adventure," it doesn't make them the best candidate for president, says Adler. Instead, they want to have fun and roam freely; the responsibilities of the presidency would likely slow this sign down. "One strength [of Sagittarius] that would be a great trait for the presidency, however, is their natural desire and ability to take risks," adds Adler. "They're ready, willing, and able to jump in with two feet."

9 Gemini

Presidents: John F. Kennedy, George H.W. Bush, Donald J. Trump

Tied with Sagittarius, there are three presidents in history who are Geminis. This air sign is known as "the twins" because of their many desires and interests—hence why they're often called "a liar" or "two-faced."

"Gemini can use their natural talents of communication and being a social butterfly to interact with the people and make themselves known, but they can also be caught saying different things to different people," says Adler. "A Gemini who knows how to listen—a very optimal trait for this sign—is necessary if running for president."

8 Taurus

Presidents: James Monroe, James Buchanan, Ulysses S. Grant, Harry S. Truman

With four signs that have been U.S. presidents, Taurus is a bit more likely to be president than the aforementioned signs. Taurus is stable, practical, and incredibly loyal. "They have the patience and staying power that a president needs to get the job done and are rarely—if ever—tempted by rash decisions or emotional reactions," says Adler. That said, sometimes presidents need to move quickly and ruffle some feathers, which could pose a problem for Taurus since they tend to move slowly and don't enjoy disrupting the peace.

7 Pisces

Presidents: George Washington, James Madison, Andrew Jackson, Grover Cleveland

Pisces happens to be tied with Taurus when it comes to presidents. While this creative, water sign isn't necessarily the most logical or rational at first glance, they have the natural ability to take a non-linear, unconventional approach to problem-solving. And sometimes, that's the only way there will be a solution.

"A Pisces president can empathize with the needs and plight of the people, yet has to work on boundaries so that they don't get lost in or overwhelmed by those emotions," says Adler.

6 Libra

Presidents: Rutherford B. Hayes, Chester A. Arthur, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jimmy Carter

Just like Pisces and Taurus, there have been four Libra presidents. Libra aims to fight for stability, justice, and fairness. "This is the zodiac sign you want for president when inequality is at an all-time high," says Adler. "They're great at seeing both sides of the coin." However, this can also be a short-coming since it can be hard for this air sign to make decisions quickly and efficiently. And decisions, of course, are vital to being president.

5 Leo

Presidents: Benjamin Harrison, Herbert Hoover, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama

Like Libra, Pisces, Taurus, there have been four Leo presidents in office. Leos rule with the heart. This zodiac sign is captivating and is meant to be in the spotlight. "Presidents like Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in part won the country over with their ability—on top of their resume and capability— to shine," explains Adler. "People just want to be around them."

4 Capricorn

Presidents: Millard Fillmore, Andrew Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, Richard M. Nixon

Another four-president sign, Capricorns are here to build something great. "This grounded, practical earth sign is all about creating systems and structures that benefit the collective, making Capricorns a very sound and solid choice for president," says Adler. Since they're hard-working, responsible, and driven, they have an unmatched level of endurance for the job.

3 Cancer

Presidents: John Quincy Adams, Calvin Coolidge, Gerald R. Ford, George W. Bush

As with Capricorn, Leo, Libra, Pisces, and Taurus, there have been four Cancer presidents in the past. While caretaking Cancer might not be the sign you associate with the presidency, they are natural leaders who have a knack for making people feel like they belong. "This sign excels in making anyone and everyone feel like they are part of the family, which is a necessary skill for uniting a country," explains Adler.

2 Aquarius

Presidents: William Henry Harrison, Abraham Lincoln, William McKinley, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan

With five former presidents who led the U.S., Aquarius is one of the signs most likely to be president. Aquarians look to the future—they are the visionaries and rebels of the zodiac.

"Collective and community mixed, this sign is able to bring people together around a common cause that benefits the underdog and inspires others to hop on board for a new, different future for the country," says Adler. Aquarius is also very rational, which will make them a more level-headed president that is less likely to be driven by their emotions.

1 Scorpio

Presidents: John Adams, James K. Polk, James A. Garfield, Theodore Roosevelt, Warren G. Harding, Joe Biden

With five former—and one current—presidents with this sign, Scorpios are the most likely to end up sitting in the Oval Office. They make great presidents because they thrive when they're in the power seat and in control.

"The determination and intensity of this fixed water sign are complemented by their natural ability to go deep with people, making them someone people can trust to get the job done," says Adler. Lastly, Scorpios are known for their desire to explore difficult, taboo topics—something necessary that a job as president requires.

