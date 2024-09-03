I'm a Yoga Convert—Here Are 6 Things That Help Me Feel More Confident

Even if you're aware of all of the major wellness benefits of yoga, it's just one of those inherently intimidating activities. Maybe it's because yogis can bend every which way, into pretzel formations that don't seem like they'd be humanly possible. Or maybe it's because we sometimes feel out of place in these environments. Personally, it was a mixture of things that had me avoiding yoga for nearly three decades. First, I have always been famously inflexible, and second, I never felt like any yoga I did was enough of a "workout." I was also afraid of—to put it simply—looking dumb while trying to contort my body into different poses and postures.

But after breaking my knee in a skiing accident, my exercise and fitness routine has never been the same. Running isn't always pain-free, and too much jumping during a high-intensity workout makes me feel like my leg might actually give out. With this in mind, I decided to give yoga one last try before swearing it off forever.

I signed up for a 10-pack of classes at my local yoga studio on Amelia Island in Florida (if you're ever visiting, be sure to check out Centered on Yoga!), thinking that I'd use the pass and probably never re-up. I'm pleased to say I couldn't have been more wrong. Now, I look forward to a hot yoga class at sunrise or a vinyasa flow to round out my day. If you have similar fears and want to feel more confident on the mat, read on for the six things that helped me feel more at home both in and outside of the studio.

1. I tried a yoga workout at home first. Shutterstock Before I even signed up for a class pass, I decided to try a yoga workout from the comfort of my own home. There are plenty of free options on YouTube for every skill level (my favorite classes are through PopSugar), allowing me to figure out how to get into different poses without worrying about how I look to other people. This is also a great option if you want to practice yoga but don't want to spend the money on classes through a studio.

For me, joining a yoga studio was overwhelming because I didn't know what to expect. I didn't want to roll up to a class and be the only beginner, nor did I want to feel like I was out of place. With this in mind, I opted to visit a studio first. I spoke with one of the owners, who assured me that they welcome all levels (they literally have classes called All-Levels Flow). True to their promise, when I went to my first class, there were certainly people who were more advanced, but there were also plenty of others who weren't.

3. I invested in and now use quality equipment. Abby Reinhard The nice thing about yoga is that you don't need much equipment to do it. If you've got a mat, you're pretty much good to go. But that's not to say that just any mat will do. I grabbed a $20 All In Motion mat from Target and found that I couldn't even stay in downward dog without slipping. A thicker mat from Amazon was also made from a slick material and had me sliding all over the floor. Because stability is so crucial for your practice and your safety, it's worth investing in a quality mat. A friend and certified yoga instructor recommended The Mat 5mmMade With FSC Certified Rubber Mat from Lululemon, and I can attest that it is a great go-to. The mat is super grippy and comfortable for my knee, and it's also reversible. It's worth noting, however, that you do have to get past the initial rubbery smell and stomach the somewhat high price point ($98). Mine also earned a few stains after I put it to good use. If you're looking for something a bit more affordable ($74), I also recently received "The Robin" mat from 42 Birds, which is made from natural cork from Portugal and Spain. It's not as thick as the Lululemon 5mm option, but it definitely gets the job done and doesn't need to be "broken in" before you use it. During a hot yoga class, I was comfortable and stable the whole time. Be sure to take the brand's note about rolling up the mat—I learned the hard way that bending it the wrong way can cause the cork to crack. (They did warn me!) Blocks are also helpful in terms of other equipment. You can get foam options for a good price on Amazon, and if you go to a studio, they might have some available for you to use. In my experience, sturdier options like those made from cork are better when you're working on balance.

4. I listened to my body. Shutterstock I am notorious for going too hard when I really like something. And once I started to really enjoy yoga, I went full-send on classes, attending roughly four a week. But there is such a thing as overdoing it, and when I felt like I'd pushed my muscles a little bit too far, I took a step back. While it's great to stretch to increase your flexibility, I found my body actually moved easier when I took a few days off or switched up my routine. I also accepted that while I can work towards getting into different poses, there are some things I might not be able to do. Monkey pose (a full split) likely isn't on the docket any time soon, but that's the other great part about yoga—everything can be modified to your capabilities.

In the same vein, I also switched up the kinds of yoga classes I took. Hot power yoga quickly became my favorite class, as it's challenging and truly was a workout. Making peace with my body and accepting the benefits of more low-intensity workouts is something I'll always have to work on, so I did struggle when taking classes that went at a slower pace. Yin yoga, for example, involves sitting in poses for longer periods of time (typically between 2 to 5 minutes), often with props, while a gentle flow is, just as it sounds, a more relaxing practice. While I still prefer power yoga or a standard flow, trying out slower classes both at my studio and at home helped me better understand my body and the poses themselves.