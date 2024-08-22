I Tried OXB Sweatproof Jewelry, and I’m Obsessed—Here's Why

From an early age, I’ve always loved jewelry. I was a dedicated—and quite competitive—player of the Pretty Pretty Princess board game (where you win by collecting a complete set of jewelry, including a crown), and these days, I now have my staple pieces that I don’t leave the house without. At the same time, I’ve also always been an athlete and an active gal, even more so these days as I get closer to my wedding. But my two passions somewhat clash, as my everyday jewelry—which is primarily comprised of my engagement ring and family heirlooms—doesn’t quite hold up during my workouts. Even worse, for the sake of my style, my sentimental pieces endure more wear and tear than I’d prefer. That’s where OXB Sweatproof Jewelry comes in.

I received the brand’s Gold Filled Initial Abby Necklace—that’s the actual name of the product, named after soccer star Abby Wambach, which is just a fun coincidence for me. When it arrived, I swapped out my standard Elsa Peretti-esque diamond necklace, and was surprised by how lightweight the OXB option was. Aesthetically, it's a beautiful piece, and I loved the little “A” stamped onto the charm.

The OXB necklace was put to its first true test during the following morning’s hot yoga class. But while I signed up for 6:30 a.m. power yoga to try out/focus on how the necklace held up, I completely forgot about my mission. Whereas I’m usually fiddling with my charms and chains during a super sweaty vinyasa flow, my OXB necklace didn’t budge, and I literally forgot it was there.

It was the same thing during my treadmill run the following day. The necklace stayed put and didn’t get uncomfortable when I started to sweat—or when I started to really sweat around mile 3. It also didn't tighten around my neck as I moved, which sometimes happens with other jewelry, creating that claustrophobic sensation.

During my week of wear, I took things a step further, venturing out on a midday, 4-mile walk in Florida. While walking is lower intensity, I wondered if the OXB necklace would irritate my notoriously sensitive skin, but again, it impressed me. It even held up when I took a dip in the ocean. I like the look, feel, and ease of the OXB necklace so much that I haven't taken it off since I got it.

I wore the OXB Initial Abby Necklace through my workouts and during my day-to-day activities. Abby Reinhard

The Initial Abby Necklace can be personalized with an initial in either standard font or script. It’s available in five different lengths, two different chain styles, and both gold-filled and sterling silver metals. The brand touts its dedication to “creating high-quality, hypo-allergenic jewelry free from fading and discoloration” and connecting “mantra to movement.”

While it’s designed with the active girlie in mind, it’s not just for those doing HIIT workouts or training for a marathon. The brand notes that OXB jewelry is also there for you when you’re tanning at the pool or “more of a hot girl walk-er.” The sweatproof aspect is derived from its hypoallergenic materials that aren’t plated.

What I loved:

It’s lightweight and easy, and I forget I’m wearing it.

It’s cute and stylish, helping me feel more “put together” when working out.

It’s true to its promise: The OXB Initial Abby Necklace was “made to move,” however and whenever I did.

You can tell that it’s quality (which is also represented by the price point).

What I didn’t love as much:

The design, which is what makes it so practical, puts the clasp at the front. Because of this, it sometimes looks like the clasp is showing unintentionally. (My fiancé tried to “fix” it for me a few times.)

The price point is somewhat high, and I was skeptical before I gave it a shot. If you’re comfortable with the $148 price point, however, you can rest assured that you’re paying for a quality piece.

But while this is all just my opinion, the brand is actually flooded with positive reviews on its website. One review notes that the Initial Abby Necklace “truly is sweat resistant and a quality piece!”

“This is my new favorite necklace and I haven’t taken it off since I got it! It is so durable able is definitely sweat proof. It has been on during all my workouts. I’ve gotten so many compliments on it. Can’t wait to order more from oxb!!” another reviewer adds.

For a different piece, Figgy Chain Bracelet, the praise continues.

"I haven’t taken this off since I got it. I have very sensitive skin and decided to give OXB a shot. I’ve worn this in the shower and sleeping with no issues. Very light weight and easy to wear! Can’t wait to purchase more from here."

Long story short, if you’re looking for jewelry that’s cute, made from quality materials, and there to help you transition from the gym to your desk to happy hour, 10/10 recommend checking out options from OXB.