Smarter Living

Second Winter Storm Could Dump Another 8 Inches of Snow on These Regions

Some places won't even make it to the weekend before they'll need to get the shovels out again.

By Zachary Mack
February 14, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Zachary Mack
February 14, 2024

With still over a month to go before spring officially begins, this winter has already shown us its fair share of extreme weather. From flooding rains in the west to bitterly cold temperatures down south, each week appears to be bringing one surprise after another. However, some places may not even have a few days to recover from the last big event after meteorologists warned a second winter storm could dump another eight inches of snow in the coming days. Read on to see which regions will be affected and how much you might see in your area.

RELATED: "Polar Vortex Disruption" Will Send U.S. Temps Plummeting—Here's When.

A Nor'easter brought heavy snow and wind to some areas yesterday.

parked cars in the snow in the morning after a blizzard, the driver cleans the snow from his car, Ukraine Dnipro
iStock

Residents in the Northeast were treated to a pre-Valentine's Day winter storm on Tuesday. A Nor'easter dumped snow across the region, leading to more than 1,100 flight cancellations and 116,000 people without power, CBS News reports.

A last-minute change in the storm's trajectory shifted the brunt of the snowfall, with southern New England seeing much less than the foot it was initially expected to receive. In the end, Boston saw a scant 1.5 inches, while southern parts of Massachusetts saw as much as 8.2 inches accumulate by the end of the day, according to a National Weather Service (NWS) bulletin.

Pennsylvania was also spared any overwhelming amounts, with Philadelphia seeing less than two inches over the course of the storm. The heaviest hit was the Poconos and Lehigh Valley, which received more than a foot, per CBS News.

However, New York had decent snow accumulation across different parts of the state. New York City's Central Park saw 3.2 inches fall, while Coney Island in Brooklyn totaled six inches by the time the storm moved on. Areas just north of the city saw much more, with 11 inches falling in the Hudson Valley.

RELATED: Meteorologists Warn That "Super El Niño" Could Lead to Intense Hurricane Season.

Another storm is set to bring more snow and freezing temperatures this week.

A man trying to warm his hands while standing outside in a snow storm
iStock / ProfessionalStudioImages

Even if Tuesday's storm fell somewhat short of initial expectations, residents in many places may not even make it to the weekend before they see fresh snow again. A new weather system is expected to pass through the Midwest this week, bringing more of the white stuff and bitterly cold temperatures along with it as it sweeps across to the East Coast, AccuWeather reports.

Forecasts expect snow to start falling today in the Central Plains states, with the quick-moving system passing through the Midwest and reaching the Northeast by Thursday evening. Temperatures are also expected to drop, with cities including Chicago and Detroit seeing lows sink into the 20s today and tomorrow before plunging into the teens on Friday, per AccuWeather.

RELATED: "Extended Winter" May Keep Things Cold in These Regions, Meteorologists Predict.

The Midwest could see a band of significant snowfall in some places.

man shoveling snow
Andriy Blokhin / Shutterstock

While it's not expected to bury the region, the latest bout of snow could still bring some shovelable amounts to the Midwest. Omaha, Nebraska, is predicted to see about an inch, while Pierre, South Dakota, could get as much as eight inches during the storm, per Fox Weather.

While cities like Chicago and Indianapolis might only see a scant inch of snow mixed with some rain, parts of Northern Michigan near Marquette could also see anywhere from five inches to a foot of snow fall. Parts of Wisconsin, including Madison and Milwaukee, are expected to get a wintry mix with enough snow that could create slushy conditions on roads throughout today, AccuWeather reports. And Minneapolis—which has been atypically short on snow this winter—might see just shy of two inches.

The storm will bring a second round of snowfall to some places in the Northeast.

Trucks and cars driving down a highway in a snow storm
FatCamera/iStock

By Thursday, the storm is expected to move into the Northeast. But the region's second go with snow may not affect many of the areas that were the worst hit in Tuesday's Nor'easter.

Little to no accumulation is expected for Washington, D.C., and New York City, with inland areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey looking at one to three inches of snow, per Fox Weather. Massachusetts and southern central New York state might expect one to three inches as well, with some areas pushing towards five inches. The worst-hit areas are predicted to be in far northern New York, including Watertown, which could see anywhere from five inches of snow to a foot.

Zachary Mack
Zach is a freelance writer specializing in beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He is based in Manhattan. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • HOMEWOOD, IL. USA DECEMBER 21, 2021: A BUSY TARGET STORE ON A BEAUTIFUL WINTER DAY.
    HOMEWOOD, IL. USA DECEMBER 21, 2021: A BUSY TARGET STORE ON A BEAUTIFUL WINTER DAY.
    Smarter Living

    Target Is Slashing Self-Checkout Even Further

    Retailers are moving away from these machines.

  • Close up of a Kroger shopping cart with a store in the background
    Close up of a Kroger shopping cart with a store in the background
    Smarter Living

    Kroger Promises "Even Lower Prices"

    Here's when shoppers can expect to see them.

  • A crowd of people watching a solar eclipse with special safety glasses
    A crowd of people watching a solar eclipse with special safety glasses
    Smarter Living

    Officials Issue Alert Ahead of Solar Eclipse

    "Prepare yourself."

  • Charles and Harry at International Year of the Reef meeting in 2018
    Charles and Harry at International Year of the Reef meeting in 2018
    Entertainment

    Harry Accused of "PR" Trip to See Charles

    They only spent 30 minutes together.

  • mom help to cute little daughter with homework at home, preschool girl preparing for school do exercises, math tasks looks focused, close up. Studying, tutoring, education, development concept
    mom help to cute little daughter with homework at home, preschool girl preparing for school do exercises, math tasks looks focused, close up. Studying, tutoring, education, development concept
    Smarter Living

    "New Math" Question Stumps the Internet

    Can you solve this first-grade problem?

  • Pool deck on the Serenade of the Seas cruise ship
    Pool deck on the Serenade of the Seas cruise ship
    Travel

    9-Month Cruise Confirms Its First Death

    It was "very, very sad," another passenger said.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.