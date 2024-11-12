What Really Happens If You Don't Floss Your Teeth, Dentists Say

Flossing your teeth is just as important as brushing, dentists say. Yet according to a 2016 CDC survey, over one-third of Americans say they never floss, while another 37 percent report flossing, but not every day.

If you don’t floss your teeth, food debris, plaque, and bacteria have ample opportunity to wreak havoc on your oral health and broader well-being. That’s why experts say that flossing should be viewed as part of a three-pronged plan to achieve a whole-mouth clean that sets you up for big health benefits.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, having good oral health can help you prevent “a number of health issues that affect your whole body,” including heart disease, stroke, pregnancy and birth complications, cognitive decline, and pneumonia. When you rely solely on a toothbrush to clean your teeth, you leave yourself vulnerable to those ailments and more.

“When you're brushing, you're only getting certain surfaces of the tooth,” explains Dee Dee Meevasin, DMD, owner of Dee for Dentist. “Flossing gets into those crevices where a brush cannot reach—under the gums and between the teeth—to mechanically remove bacteria." Additionally, using a mouth rinse as the third and final step in your routine helps to remove bacteria from the rest of the oral cavity.

So, if you find your oral health habits falling flat, it’s time to start flossing once a day. Read on to learn what really happens if you fail to floss, according to dental experts.

1 | You’ll be at higher risk of cavities. iStock Flossing daily helps to get rid of plaque between your teeth. When you don’t floss every night, that plaque can start to build up, and eventually, that can lead to cavities, according to Lior Tamir, DDS, a cosmetic and reconstructive dentist at Bloom Dental Group. “When plaque between your teeth is not removed, it’s broken down by the bacteria in your mouth, creating acid that demineralizes your teeth and creates cavities,” Tamir tells Best Life. Cavities are essentially holes in your teeth, and unfortunately, they won’t go away or resolve on their own. They require dental treatment, such as dental fillings—or, in more extreme cases, root canals.

No matter how long you brush, how much toothpaste you use, or how many mints you chew, neglecting to floss can wreak havoc on your breath, says Jennifer Silver, DDS, a dentist at Macleod Trail Dental. Flossing helps ward off bad breath in multiple ways. Firstly, it lifts away stuck food particles and bacteria from between your teeth. Secondly, it prevents the buildup of plaque, which is one of the most common causes of bad breath.

3 | You may develop gum disease. Shutterstock According to Ann Yasso, DMD, a dentist at Risas Dental and Braces, neglecting to floss nightly can cause plaque to solidify, eventually leading to gingivitis. Gingivitis is considered the early stage of a more serious oral health condition: periodontal disease, also known as gum disease. It's known to destroy the soft tissue and bones around the teeth, which can eventually lead to loose teeth or tooth loss. Redness, tenderness, and bleeding in the gums are all common signs of gum disease. The longer you ignore these symptoms and go without effective cleaning, the more you risk this inflammation damaging the underlying bone that supports your teeth.