10 Things in Your Yard That Are Attracting Snakes to Your Home

Though you may associate them with desert climates and forested areas, venomous snakes actually exist in all 50 states—and scientists continue to discover new species of these slithery reptiles across the globe. Perhaps even more worrisome is that climate change is driving an increase in snake bites in the U.S. Unfortunately, certain items in your yard could be rolling out a welcome mat for snakes. However, by removing these 10 things from around your house, you can enjoy a reptile-free spring and summer, pest experts say.

1. Bird feeders But other food sources could also be to blame. Shutterstock Watching visiting birds gather around your window-mounted feeder can be a genuinely delightful sight. Unfortunately, it can also create the perfect conditions for snakes to enter your yard. "Bird feeders themselves don't attract snakes, but the birds and rodents they attract do," explains A.H. David, a snake expert and founder of Pest Control Weekly. "Spilled seeds often draw small mammals like mice and squirrels, which are potential food sources for snakes." If you still plan on hanging a feeder, make sure to do it farther from your house and regularly clean up any fallen seeds. You can also opt to only keep bird feeders filled during the winter, which is when birds need it most and snakes will be much less active in hunting for food.

2. Swing sets and other toys iStock In addition to entering your yard looking for food, snakes are commonly in search of water. Experts warn that tire swings, slides, and other toys that lie low to the ground can collect rainwater, serving as the hydration station they're after. Instead of getting rid of your kids' swing set, consider drilling small holes in the bottom of the play equipment that will stop rainwater from pooling up. Also be mindful of any jungle gyms or toys that have "hidden, shaded areas" where snakes can hide, cautions David. "Consider placing play areas away from dense vegetation and closer to human activity, as snakes tend to avoid such areas," he suggests.

3. Garden hoses Hoses could be attracting snakes into your yard. iStock They may be vital to keeping your flowers blooming and your grass green, but garden hoses may also be attracting snakes to your yard. Not only can snakes hide in the coiled-up pile, but dripping or leaking hoses can lead to standing water, which these reptiles love. Instead of coiling your hose on the ground, consider installing a wall mount or a reel that keeps it off the ground. If you notice that your hose is leaking where it attaches to the faucet, try wrapping it in plumber's tape to create a better seal, or replace the fixture. RELATED: 9 Scents That Repel Snakes, According to Experts.

4. Rodent droppings 8 Easy Tricks to Stop Rodents From Eating Your Plants Shutterstock Rodents are one of snakes' biggest food sources. And even if the rodent itself has scurried away, the smell of urine and droppings from rats or mice "can attract many species of snakes, particularly larger species such as pythons, boa constrictors, and many kinds of rat snakes," David previously toldBest Life. To keep rodents, and in turn, snakes, away, be sure all garbage bins are tightly sealed and that no pet food is left outside.

5. Elevated decks or porches 2 | Not account for weather conditions. Shutterstock According to Critter Control, spaces underneath your home make great "nesting sites" for snakes since they provide shelter, are dark and damp, and "since the soil under houses is often rich in snakes' favorite insect prey." "Gaps and cracks in building foundations allow the pests to slither under structures," they explain. "The voids underneath porches and decks also act as pathways to the underside of homes." To ensure snakes can't access these areas, make sure even the smallest crack is sealed. "And check for entry points in sheds and other outdoor buildings," Scot Hodges, vice president of professional development and technical services at Arrow Exterminators, previously told Best Life.

6. Vegetable gardens Shutterstock Whether you're growing vegetables like tomatoes and zucchini or you have large fruit trees yielding lemons or apples, having such fresh produce in your yard could be drawing snakes in. "These attract various small animals and insects, which can subsequently attract snakes looking for a meal," notes David. "Regularly harvesting ripe produce, promptly picking up fallen fruit, and maintaining a clean garden can help to reduce the likelihood of attracting snakes."

7. Fountains and birdbaths 4 | Don't forget to bring in some water. Shutterstock "Water features like ponds, birdbaths, or even a simple pet's water dish can attract snakes, particularly in dry areas where water is scarce," says David. "They are attracted to the water itself, but also to the frogs, birds, and other animals that gather there." Again, consider placing these items farther from your home if you must have them, and keep your pet's water and food inside. RELATED: 8 Surprising Places You're Letting Snakes Into Your Home.

8. Wood piles and lumber Store your firewood further from your house to keep snakes from finding their way indoors. iStock If you live in an area that's prone to cold weather, you know how important it can be to have plenty of logs on hand to keep your fireplace roaring when the temperature drops. But according to David, stacked firewood makes an ideal hiding place for snakes. "These structures provide shelter from the elements and predators. They can also attract rodents which snakes prey upon," he explains. "To make these less appealing, store firewood on racks above the ground and away from your house.

9. Tall grass and leaf piles Best Reasons to Stop Raking Your Leaves, Experts Say Shutterstock Likewise, an unkempt yard can yield plenty of hiding spots for snakes. "Tall grass and unruly shrubs attract rodents, as well as providing great coverage for snakes," Nancy Troyano, PhD, a board-certified entomologist with Ehrlich Pest Control, previously shared with Best Life. "These places are secluded, which allows snakes the ability to hide from predators and allows them to hide while hunting for food." Leaf piles serve the same purpose, in addition to helping snakes camouflage.