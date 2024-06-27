Record-Breaking Number of Snake Bites Prompts New Guidance on Staying Safe

In anticipation of a hot summer, health officials have issued several warnings about a potential increase in snake activity. And well, they weren't wrong! Since March, there have been multiple reports of homeowners spotting giant snakes in their yards and drivers finding rattlesnakes living in their cars.

We're only a few months into snake season, and already North Carolina is expected to break the record for most snake bites in state history. Reptile experts are now sharing new safety guidelines amid the steady rise of snake invasions.

North Carolina is just one of many U.S. states that is witnessing a startling uptick in snake bites this year. Within the first six months of 2024, the state's tally was at 257 cases. However, experts say that number will at least triple by the end of the year. A spokesperson with North Carolina Poison Control (NCPC) predicted that the state will far surpass 2020's record of 733 snake bites.

"Our case volume of 'snake bites' is even more than this, because we get calls about unknown snakes—both those that are not known if they are venomous and those that are known to be venomous," the spokesperson told local NBC-affiliate WRAL.

Metropolitan Raleigh's hospital, WakeMed, has treated nine patients for snake bites in June alone, per WRAL. Of those snake bite victims, six required anti-venom treatment.

Snakes have become noticeably more curious in recent years. The giant reptiles have slithered their way into cars, gardens, toilets, hotel rooms, and other human-populated settings.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Scouts of America volunteer and snake educator Scott Fedorchak, their invasion into human territory is due to rising temperatures and lack of resources.

"Snakes are going to where their food and water sources are, and with the rain, or lack thereof here within the last several months, they are now moving to places they can find food and water," Fedorchak told WRAL. "Right now, that's people watering their yards, gardens, the edge of their property, and you bring them in closer proximity of each other, now you have a greater chance of interaction between snake and human."

But North Carolina isn't the only state reporting wild snake sightings. In March, four people in Georgia were attacked by snakes, including a two-year-old. All of them were rushed to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

"One involved a two-year-old who was in their yard, playing and required anti-venom. So it was a pretty serious case," Gaylord Lopez, MD, of the Georgia Poison Control Center (GPCC), told WSB-TV Atlanta. The GPCC expects to receive more than 3,000 snake bite calls this year.

Medical officials in Santa Barbara, California, have also seen an increase in patients with rattlesnake bites. Meanwhile, the Florida Poison Control Center in Jacksonville, Florida, has received a record-breaking amount of calls regarding snake bites in 2024, per First Coast News.

Fedorchak said the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe this snake season is to "be aware of your surroundings."

"These snakes are most active at sunset because that's when prey becomes active," he said. If you think a snake may be nearby, "scuff your feet, it puts out a vibration to alert you are there," he added.

Out of precaution, Fedorchak advised treating every snake bite like it's venomous. "Take a marker and circle the bite," he instructed. "What they will look for is if there is swelling [and] is there a possible envenomation."