With Mother's Day around the corner, many brands are showcasing the power and beauty of motherhood with new campaigns. Iconic jewelry company Bulgari is the latest to release their Mother's Day ads, launching a series of videos with Vogue featuring famous mother-daughter duos. So far, the pairs include Melanie Griffith and Stella Banderas and Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, the wife and oldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant.

Natalia shared the greatest lessons her mom has taught her.

In honor of Mother's Day, Vanessa and Natalia were featured in a short film from Bulgari and Vogue. In the clip, they talk about the lessons they have learned from each other, and one thing Natalia said she holds near and dear from her mother is: "People may not remember what you did or may not remember what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel."

She also noted her mother passed down to her the meaning of true beauty. "Over the years, she taught me confidence, and that beauty comes from the inside first," Natalia said. "Beauty fades, so be sure to be positive, confident, and like who I am, my morals and views. That's definitely helped shape who I am as an individual."

Natalia said she and her mom have a rare connection.

"We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that's rare in mother-daughter relationships," 18-year-old Natalia said of her bond with her mom, 38.

"It's just great because I live with my role model," Natalia said of her mother. "You know, my biggest role model, you're right there. I can just ask you anything, and you give the best advice ever." She also credited her mother for being "the strongest person" she's ever known. "You've always been my rock my entire life—that's what I really really cherish."

Vanessa shared the pride she has in Natalia.

Natalia is also big sister to Bianka, 4; 22-month-old Capri; and the late Gigi, who was 13 when she died in a helicopter crash with her dad and seven others. In the Bulgari ad, Vanessa praised her daughter not only for her relationship with her family but with her friends. "I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up," Vanessa said of her daughter. "You're like the constant north star to all your friends. No matter what, you're always there, and they can always rely on you and count on you," Vanessa said.

Natalia recently signed with IMG Models and accepted an offer to attend the University of Southern California.

Natalia recently signed with IMG Models and accepted an offer to attend the University of Southern California.

Vanessa and Natalia talked about how grateful they were to be a part of the campaign on Instagram.

Vanessa shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "Leave a legacy. It's not just a mother's love but the legacy we leave behind." She added that she loved having the opportunity to spend time with her daughter while shooting the Bulgari ad.

Natalia also took to Instagram to share the clip. "I'm so grateful to have had the opportunity to express the appreciation and admiration that I have for my mother and the legacy she has bestowed upon me," wrote Natalia. "Forever grateful for what you've taught me."