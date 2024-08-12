10 Best Gifts That'll Make a Loved One Think You're Awesome

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While there are plenty of moments to give your loved one gifts, you don't need to wait until their birthday or anniversary as an excuse to show your appreciation. Sometimes, it's nice to surprise them with a spontaneous "just because" present and bask in their excitement. Whether you're planning a fun getaway, a romantic gesture, or just want to show your special someone you love them, we've compiled a list of thoughtful gift ideas.

RELATED: 50 All-Time Best Gifts for Women.

1 Concert tickets

Concert tickets are ideal gifts for anyone who appreciates unforgettable experiences, good music, and fun times. "Having that to look forward to creates a bond and eager anticipation," says clinical psychologist Nancy B. Irwin, PsyD, CHt.

"It is usually hard to remember what you got last Christmas or for your birthday, but you never forget an enriching experience like seeing a favorite band, singer, Broadway show, opera, ballet, or sports event," she adds. "These things tend to make us feel like our partner really 'gets' us. And they usually are guaranteed winners as far as gifts go! No worries about the wrong size, color, make, style, etc."

2 Dark chocolate truffles

There's no shame in giving a gift you can indulge in as well, and Tammy Shaklee, relationship expert and certified matchmaker/founder of H4M Matchmaking, suggests dark chocolate truffles. "These are a romance staple and a luxurious treat for you and your loved ones to enjoy," she says.

3 Personalized gifts

There's something really magical about personal gifts. From engraved jewelry to monogrammed sheets or custom photo items, they add a special touch and create lasting memories.

"Personalized gifts are a testament to the thought and love you put into selecting the perfect present," Julianne McGowan, Kelleher International Relationship Manager, and dating/relationship coach says. "Engraved jewelry, suitable for both women and men, serves as a timeless reminder of your affection. Instead of simply engraving your names, consider using sentimental initials that hold special meaning, like 'B' for Beautiful or 'H' for Handsome. This unique touch shows your partner just how much they mean to you and keeps a cherished symbol of your love close to their heart."

4 Framed art piece with music

A unique gift for someone near and dear is a framed art piece with a customized song of your choice. You can choose from a catalog of music that reflects a significant moment.

"This gift conveys appreciation and gratitude," says Susan Trotter, PhD, relationship coach. "It would be appropriate for a friend who has meant a lot to you over the years or to thank them for doing something special for you."

RELATED: The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon.

5 Journal

Journaling is a healthy way to express your inner thoughts privately, but it's also an excellent approach to connecting with a loved one or rekindling a spark. It can provide a powerful space to process difficult emotions and serve as a great reminder about what you love about your significant other. And it can be a thoughtful and useful gift.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The pass back and forth journal for couples is a way to get to know each other better, connecting around interesting and potentially difficult conversations- opening up for further vulnerability and connection," Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, a licensed clinical professional counselor and a Certified Imago Relationship Therapist with the Marriage Restoration Project says. "The end goal is for the couple to craft a joint relationship vision, aka mission statement for their relationship, to have and to hold no matter what challenges life brings to the relationship!"

6 Cupcakes

Cupcakes are always a nice treat, but cupcakes in a jar take the dessert to another level that your loved one will for sure appreciate and thank you a million times.

"A wonderfully delicious gift for any occasion is the unique cupcakes from Wicked Good Cupcakes," says Trotter. "They come in a jar, with layers of cupcake, fillings, and frostings for every taste and can be shipped anywhere. A few sample flavors include chocolate ganache, red velvet, key lime, and s'more. They even have gluten-free options."

7 Custom pickleball set

Pickleball is a fun social sport that has skyrocketed in popularity because it's easy to learn, anyone can play, and it doesn't require a lot of practice. It's also a fun day date activity, and for people really into the sport, Shaklee suggests the perfect gift.

"Focus on fun fitness for the two of you while supporting a women-designed and owned business. Design your own pickleball set to play together!"

8 Couples retreat in Costa Rica

Enjoy the beauty and adventures of Costa Rica while strengthening your relationship at a couple's retreat.

"A couple's relationship getaway surprise gift shows your partner just how much of a priority your relationship is and that you recognize that it takes effort and commitment to keep a relationship healthy and connected and that you're willing to put in the work to keep your couplehood top of mind," says Slatkin.

9 Star map

Recreate the night you met, got married, or experienced another important moment in your relationship with the star map, which can be framed to show what the night sky looked like on that significant date.

"For a romantic partner, anything that highlights something special about your partner and your relationship will be greatly appreciated," Trotter says. "Ideas include an experience you can share together or something that can have a special place in your home."

10 Luxury candle

Candles can instantly change the mood and create a relaxing, cozy vibe with their scent. Their calming effect can enhance relaxation, make lasting memories, and provide an escape.

Shaklee says, "You know those 3-wick candles that you always admire at your friend's home? Try one out for you and your partner, and find a scent that will elicit memories each time you smell it."