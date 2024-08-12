 Skip to content
Smarter Living

10 Best Gifts That'll Make a Loved One Think You're Awesome

Check out 10 thoughtful gift ideas to show your appreciation for your special someone anytime.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Heather Newgen
August 12, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Heather Newgen
August 12, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While there are plenty of moments to give your loved one gifts, you don't need to wait until their birthday or anniversary as an excuse to show your appreciation. Sometimes, it's nice to surprise them with a spontaneous "just because" present and bask in their excitement. Whether you're planning a fun getaway, a romantic gesture, or just want to show your special someone you love them, we've compiled a list of thoughtful gift ideas.

RELATED: 50 All-Time Best Gifts for Women.

1
Concert tickets

woman on man's shoulders at music concert
KOTOIMAGES / Shutterstock

Concert tickets are ideal gifts for anyone who appreciates unforgettable experiences, good music, and fun times. "Having that to look forward to creates a bond and eager anticipation," says clinical psychologist Nancy B. Irwin, PsyD, CHt.

"It is usually hard to remember what you got last Christmas or for your birthday, but you never forget an enriching experience like seeing a favorite band, singer, Broadway show, opera, ballet, or sports event," she adds. "These things tend to make us feel like our partner really 'gets' us. And they usually are guaranteed winners as far as gifts go! No worries about the wrong size, color, make, style, etc."

2
Dark chocolate truffles

Godiva's Dark Chocolate Truffles
Godiva

There's no shame in giving a gift you can indulge in as well, and Tammy Shaklee, relationship expert and certified matchmaker/founder of H4M Matchmaking, suggests dark chocolate truffles. "These are a romance staple and a luxurious treat for you and your loved ones to enjoy," she says.

3
Personalized gifts

Prairie Birth Flower and Birthstone Initial Necklace in 18K Gold Vermeil
Myka

There's something really magical about personal gifts. From engraved jewelry to monogrammed sheets or custom photo items, they add a special touch and create lasting memories.

"Personalized gifts are a testament to the thought and love you put into selecting the perfect present," Julianne McGowanKelleher International Relationship Manager, and dating/relationship coach says. "Engraved jewelry, suitable for both women and men, serves as a timeless reminder of your affection. Instead of simply engraving your names, consider using sentimental initials that hold special meaning, like 'B' for Beautiful or 'H' for Handsome. This unique touch shows your partner just how much they mean to you and keeps a cherished symbol of your love close to their heart."

4
Framed art piece with music

Vinyl record in white frame on yellow background.
Vladimir Sukhachev / Shutterstock

A unique gift for someone near and dear is a framed art piece with a customized song of your choice. You can choose from a catalog of music that reflects a significant moment.

"This gift conveys appreciation and gratitude," says Susan Trotter, PhD, relationship coach. "It would be appropriate for a friend who has meant a lot to you over the years or to thank them for doing something special for you."

RELATED: The 50 Best Gifts on Amazon.

5
Journal

Woman using a gratitude journal
Shutterstock

Journaling is a healthy way to express your inner thoughts privately, but it's also an excellent approach to connecting with a loved one or rekindling a spark. It can provide a powerful space to process difficult emotions and serve as a great reminder about what you love about your significant other. And it can be a thoughtful and useful gift.

"The pass back and forth journal for couples is a way to get to know each other better, connecting around interesting and potentially difficult conversations- opening up for further vulnerability and connection," Rabbi Shlomo Slatkin, a licensed clinical professional counselor and a Certified Imago Relationship Therapist with the Marriage Restoration Project says. "The end goal is for the couple to craft a joint relationship vision, aka mission statement for their relationship, to have and to hold no matter what challenges life brings to the relationship!"

6
Cupcakes

Wicked Good Cupcakes
Wicked Good Cupcakes

Cupcakes are always a nice treat, but cupcakes in a jar take the dessert to another level that your loved one will for sure appreciate and thank you a million times.

"A wonderfully delicious gift for any occasion is the unique cupcakes from Wicked Good Cupcakes," says Trotter. "They come in a jar, with layers of cupcake, fillings, and frostings for every taste and can be shipped anywhere. A few sample flavors include chocolate ganache, red velvet, key lime, and s'more. They even have gluten-free options."

7
Custom pickleball set

Recess custom pickleball rackets
Recess Pickleball

Pickleball is a fun social sport that has skyrocketed in popularity because it's easy to learn, anyone can play, and it doesn't require a lot of practice. It's also a fun day date activity, and for people really into the sport,  Shaklee suggests the perfect gift.

"Focus on fun fitness for the two of you while supporting a women-designed and owned business. Design your own pickleball set to play together!"

8
Couples retreat in Costa Rica

Waterfall in Costa Rica
Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock

Enjoy the beauty and adventures of Costa Rica while strengthening your relationship at a couple's retreat.

"A couple's relationship getaway surprise gift shows your partner just how much of a priority your relationship is and that you recognize that it takes effort and commitment to keep a relationship healthy and connected and that you're willing to put in the work to keep your couplehood top of mind," says Slatkin.

9
Star map

Stars map
Etsy

Recreate the night you met, got married, or experienced another important moment in your relationship with the star map, which can be framed to show what the night sky looked like on that significant date.

"For a romantic partner, anything that highlights something special about your partner and your relationship will be greatly appreciated," Trotter says. "Ideas include an experience you can share together or something that can have a special place in your home."

10
Luxury candle

Nest candle
Nest

Candles can instantly change the mood and create a relaxing, cozy vibe with their scent. Their calming effect can enhance relaxation, make lasting memories, and provide an escape.

Shaklee says, "You know those 3-wick candles that you always admire at your friend's home? Try one out for you and your partner, and find a scent that will elicit memories each time you smell it."

Heather Newgen
Heather Newgen has two decades of experience reporting and writing about health, fitness, entertainment and travel. Heather currently freelances for several publications. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Close up of a man in a blue t-shirt holding out a Semaglutide or Ozempic pen
    Close up of a man in a blue t-shirt holding out a Semaglutide or Ozempic pen
    Wellness

    Drugs Like Ozempic May Help Slow Alzheimer’s

    A new study shows the integral role they play.

  • Closeup of Nexxus shampoo and conditioner in green bottles at Costco
    Closeup of Nexxus shampoo and conditioner in green bottles at Costco
    Smarter Living

    Costo Selling Nyx and Nexxus Beauty Products

    And they're $31 cheaper.

  • Photo of lovers couple take selfie look camera toothy shiny smile wear casual clothes in garden park outdoors
    Photo of lovers couple take selfie look camera toothy shiny smile wear casual clothes in garden park outdoors
    Fitness

    9 Simple Tricks to Burn Fat on Your Walk

    Start your walking journey today for a healthier, happier you!

  • Photo of anxious embarrassed woman wear trendy clothes biting fingernails empty space isolated on pink color background
    Photo of anxious embarrassed woman wear trendy clothes biting fingernails empty space isolated on pink color background
    Relationships

    8 Embarrassing Comments You'll Regret Making

    Avoid cringe-worthy comments.

  • Couple, woman hug and laughing in home kitchen with love, bonding and smile together with joy. Embrace, romance and happy people with marriage with care, trust and commitment in house with fun joke
    Couple, woman hug and laughing in home kitchen with love, bonding and smile together with joy. Embrace, romance and happy people with marriage with care, trust and commitment in house with fun joke
    Smarter Living

    What Your Birthstone Says About Your Love Life

    Each gem holds unique energies that reflect and enhance personality traits.

  • A man gives a heart-shaped gift box to his beloved woman in the living room at home.
    A man gives a heart-shaped gift box to his beloved woman in the living room at home.
    Smarter Living

    10 Best Gifts to Wow Your Loved One

    Check out these 10 thoughtful gift ideas.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.