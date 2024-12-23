Tea is the most consumed drink in the world after water, and it’s not hard to understand why—tea is delicious, energy-boosting, and offers significant health benefits. “There is something relaxing about drinking a cup of tea,” licensed and registered dietitian Shayna Komar tells Piedmont Healthcare . “And if you drink green or white tea, you are getting an exceptional source of powerful anti-cancer molecules that make it a key feature of any meal plan designed for health.” Here are 7 teas proven to help you live longer, according to experts.

Black Tea Shutterstock Black tea is the most popular tea in the world, and is packed full of health and longevity-supporting compounds. “Black tea is rich in powerful antioxidants, particularly polyphenols like theaflavins and catechins, which may help protect cells from damage,” registered nutritionist VJ Hamilton tells British Vogue . “It has been associated with potential health benefits such as improved heart health and lowered risk of certain diseases, including autoimmune conditions and chronic illness.”

Green Tea Shutterstock Green tea is the second most popular tea in the world and offers a wealth of health benefits. “Research shows that green tea lowers total cholesterol and raises HDL (good) cholesterol in both animals and people,” says Mount Sinai . “One population-based study found that men who drink green tea are more likely to have lower total cholesterol than those who do not drink green tea. Clinical studies suggest that green tea extract may boost metabolism and help burn fat. One study found that the combination of green tea and caffeine improved weight loss and maintenance in people who were overweight and moderately obese.”

Chamomile Tea iStock Chamomile tea is good for more than just its soothing qualities—it has significant anti-inflammatory qualities. “Research studies suggest several possible chamomile benefits, including a lower risk of death from heart disease, immune system support, and possible protection against some cancers,” says Harvard Health . “According to a research review, chamomile tea may also help women who suffer from premenstrual syndrome. Researchers tout the tea’s anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. Interestingly, studies show chamomile might even slow age-related bone loss.”

White Tea iStock White tea can help boost your metabolism and keep you at a healthy weight. “White tea can boost your immune system, support healthy skin and aid in weight management by increasing metabolism,” Katie Sanger, MS, MA, RDN, LDN, tells Women’s World . “It has been found that the health benefits of white tea are due to its bioactive components, mainly phenolic compounds and of these, catechins are the most abundant.” RELATED: Top 10 Teas to Burn Fat.

Oolong Tea Shutterstock Oolong tea is delicious and good for your brain. “Oolong tea is notable for containing l-theanine, an amino acid that reduces anxiety and increases alertness and attention,” says Penn Medicine . “Scientists have found that l-theanine can help prevent cognitive diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. Oolong tea is also high in polyphenols, which are linked to lowering inflammation, preventing the growth of cancers and decreasing type 2 diabetes risk.”

Peppermint Tea Shutterstock Peppermint tea has antiviral and antibacterial qualities. “The essential oils in peppermint may help relax your digestive system, which can soothe stomach aches, and ease constipation,” Robin Foroutan, MS, RDN, tells Prevention .