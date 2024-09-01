Top 10 Teas to Burn Fat You Should Drink Every Day

When it comes to weight loss-friendly beverages, tea is one of the best options to encourage health, fitness, and fat-burning. With low to no calories and lots of antioxidants, the health benefits of tea have long been touted by professionals. “Tea is rich in polyphenols – natural bioactive plant compounds – that have antioxidant effects in the body,” Dr Carrie Ruxton, a dietician from the Tea Advisory Panel, tells The Telegraph . “Getting enough antioxidants in the diet from fruit, vegetables, wholegrains and drinks is important for fighting the effects of aging and modern lifestyles which cause damage to cells (via oxidation of cell membranes).”

Here are 10 teas with health benefits that extend to helping with weight loss and fat-burning.

1. Green Tea Shutterstock Green tea offers many health benefits, experts say. “Research shows that green tea lowers total cholesterol and raises HDL (good) cholesterol in both animals and people,” says Mount Sinai . “One population-based study found that men who drink green tea are more likely to have lower total cholesterol than those who do not drink green tea. Clinical studies suggest that green tea extract may boost metabolism and help burn fat. One study found that the combination of green tea and caffeine improved weight loss and maintenance in people who were overweight and moderately obese. However, other studies show no benefit.”

2. Black tea Shutterstock Black tea without any additives is a calorie-free, antioxidant-packed drink that can benefit blood sugar. “Drinking black tea without added sweeteners can decrease blood glucose and improve your body’s ability to manage sugar,” says UCLA Health . “Research also shows that black tea improves blood sugar levels immediately following meals in normal and pre-diabetic adults.”

3. Chamomile Tea iStock Chamomile tea is an excellent replacement for calorific evening drinks such as alcohol. “Research studies suggest several possible chamomile benefits, including a lower risk of death from heart disease, immune system support, and possible protection against some cancers,” says Harvard Health . “According to a research review, chamomile tea may also help women who suffer from premenstrual syndrome. Researchers tout the tea’s anti-inflammatory and anti-anxiety effects. Interestingly, studies show chamomile might even slow age-related bone loss.”

4. Rooibos Tea Shutterstock Low in caffeine and rich in antioxidants, rooibos tea is another great choice for a healthy, weight-loss-supporting drink. "Rooibos improves blood pressure and circulation, boosts good cholesterol while lowering bad cholesterol, keeps hair strong and skin healthy, and provides relief from allergies," says Penn Medicine .

5. Ginger Tea iStock “Ginger is not just delicious. Gingerol, a natural component of ginger root, benefits gastrointestinal motility ― the rate at which food exits the stomach and continues along the digestive process,” says Johns Hopkins Health . “Eating ginger encourages efficient digestion, so food doesn’t linger as long in the gut.”

6. Peppermint Tea Shutterstock Try soothing peppermint tea to benefit GI health. “The essential oils in peppermint may help relax your digestive system, which can soothe stomach aches, and ease constipation,” Robin Foroutan, MS, RDN, tells Prevention .

7. Hibiscus Tea Shutterstock Hibiscus tea can benefit cholesterol levels. “Hibiscus tea offers antiviral and cardiovascular benefits, mainly due to the antioxidant anthocyanins,” says Harvard Health . This herbal tea has been shown to be effective against some strains of bird flu. A study showed hibiscus tea may help lower blood pressure. A meta-analysis of studies on the topic echo these benefits. Another interesting cardiovascular benefit of this herbal tea is its ability to help decrease LDL (bad) cholesterol levels. A research review showed that consuming hibiscus tea or extract decreases bad LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels.”

8. Matcha Tea iStock Studies have found that matcha may boost the metabolism to help you burn more calorie, says Shayna Komar, RD, LD, a licensed and registered dietitian at Thomas F. Chapman Family Cancer Wellness at Piedmont. "Due to the high chlorophyll and amino acid content, matcha is aromatic and has a unique vegetal taste and a lingering sweet aftertaste," Komar says.

9. White Tea iStock “White tea can boost your immune system, support healthy skin and aid in weight management by increasing metabolism,” Katie Sanger, MS, MA, RDN, LDN, tells Women’s World . “It has been found that the health benefits of white tea are due to its bioactive components, mainly phenolic compounds and of these, catechins are the most abundant.”

10. Oolong Tea iStock Oolong tea offers numerous health benefits, including protection against type 2 diabetes. “Oolong tea is notable for containing l-theanine, an amino acid that reduces anxiety and increases alertness and attention,” says Penn Medicine . “Scientists have found that l-theanine can help prevent cognitive diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. Oolong tea is also high in polyphenols, which are linked to lowering inflammation, preventing the growth of cancers and decreasing type 2 diabetes risk.”



