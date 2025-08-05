 Skip to content
Wellness

3 Teas to Drink If You’re Having Stomach Troubles, Doctor Says

They can help with gas, bloating, and everyday belly aches.

Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
August 5, 2025
Avatar for Dana Schulz
By
August 5, 2025

Growing up in my house, the stomach-ache menu included Saltines, Coca-Cola, and maybe chamomile tea if it was late at night. In my adult life, the first two options are still staples, but I’ve ditched the chamomile tea—and perhaps for good reason. Naturopathic doctor Janine Bowring, ND, recently shared three science-backed teas that can help with gut troubles, from bloating and gas to simple stomach aches, and chamomile isn’t on the list.

RELATED: 7 Drinks That Protect Your Liver, Gastroenterologist Says.

1. Peppermint tea

A tea cup of peppermint tea and mint leaves
Shutterstock

In a new TikTok video, Bowring starts her list of the best teas for gut health with peppermint tea. She says this is a great thing to drink after a meal because it “has the ability to reduce spasms and indigestion.”

In speaking with Best Life about the best foods and drinks for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Raj Dasgupta, MD, chief medical advisor for Fortune Recommends Health, also recommended peppermint tea.

“Peppermint has menthol, a natural muscle relaxant,” he explained. “Peppermint tea or supplement capsules can help relax the muscles in your digestive tract, reducing spasms or discomfort that are associated with IBS.”

Additionally, as Best Life previously reported, peppermint tea is “high in flavonoids, antioxidants that are known to reduce inflammation, relax the gut, and balance your gut bacteria.”

2. Lavender tea

mug of lavender tea on a wooden plate surrounded by dried lavender
Shutterstock

The scent of lavender is usually touted for its ability to help relax your mind, and according to Bowring, this can, in turn, relax your stomach.

“It really does help to relax the nervous system, which, of course, can be correlated with gut health issues when you’ve got nervousness, anxiety,” she says.

As the experts at Northeast Digestive explain, when you’re stressed, your body releases the hormone cortisol, which can then decrease the flow of blood and oxygen to your stomach, causing stomach cramps.

“High cortisol levels can also cause inflammation of your digestive tract and throw off the balance between the beneficial and harmful bacteria that live in your digestive tract,” they continue. “Stress can also affect the muscles of your intestines, which prevents your bowels from filtering out harmful gut bacteria.”

RELATED: 9 Best Weight-Loss Teas, According to Nutritionists.

3. Fennel tea

Herbal infusion fennel tea in glass cup with dried fennel seeds in wooden shovel.
Shutterstock

Last on Bowring’s list is fennel tea. “This helps with digestion, it’s a natural anti-spasmodic, so it can really help to relax the digestive tract and ease any cramping that could be happening and gas, and it’s also used to treat irritable bowel syndrome,” she shares.

In fact, a 2022 study found that fennel seed extract effectively protects the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, making it an alternative therapy for irritable bowel disease (IBD).

If you are having persistent or worsening stomach troubles, it’s important to first see your healthcare provider before relying on any home remedies.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
Latest News
  • woman sitting up in bed, taking a supplement before going to sleep
    woman sitting up in bed, taking a supplement before going to sleep
    Wellness

    5 Supplements Doctors Say Will Help You Sleep

    Kick your insomnia to the curb.

  • The Temu logo on a smartphone in someone's hand
    The Temu logo on a smartphone in someone's hand
    Daily Living

    Shoppers Are Abandoning Temu—Here's Why

    Could Amazon wipe out the budget retailer?

  • Costco website on a computer or laptop.
    Costco website on a computer or laptop.
    Daily Living

    7 Best Costco Items You Can Only Get Online

    From popular shoe brands to…caskets?

  • Is Your Face Always Sweaty? This Could Be Why
    Is Your Face Always Sweaty? This Could Be Why
    Wellness

    Is Your Face Always Sweaty? This Could Be Why

    Here's what you can do about it.

  • closeup of a woman with a stomach ache making a cup of tea
    closeup of a woman with a stomach ache making a cup of tea
    Wellness

    3 Teas to Drink If You're Having Stomach Troubles

    Here's what a doctor recommends.

  • closing signs outside jcpenney store
    closing signs outside jcpenney store
    Daily Living

    5 Stores Closing 100s of Locations

    From JCPenney to Starbucks.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.