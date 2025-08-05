3 Teas to Drink If You’re Having Stomach Troubles, Doctor Says

Growing up in my house, the stomach-ache menu included Saltines, Coca-Cola, and maybe chamomile tea if it was late at night. In my adult life, the first two options are still staples, but I’ve ditched the chamomile tea—and perhaps for good reason. Naturopathic doctor Janine Bowring, ND, recently shared three science-backed teas that can help with gut troubles, from bloating and gas to simple stomach aches, and chamomile isn’t on the list.

1. Peppermint tea

In a new TikTok video, Bowring starts her list of the best teas for gut health with peppermint tea. She says this is a great thing to drink after a meal because it “has the ability to reduce spasms and indigestion.”

In speaking with Best Life about the best foods and drinks for irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Raj Dasgupta, MD, chief medical advisor for Fortune Recommends Health, also recommended peppermint tea.

“Peppermint has menthol, a natural muscle relaxant,” he explained. “Peppermint tea or supplement capsules can help relax the muscles in your digestive tract, reducing spasms or discomfort that are associated with IBS.”

Additionally, as Best Life previously reported, peppermint tea is “high in flavonoids, antioxidants that are known to reduce inflammation, relax the gut, and balance your gut bacteria.”

2. Lavender tea

The scent of lavender is usually touted for its ability to help relax your mind, and according to Bowring, this can, in turn, relax your stomach.

“It really does help to relax the nervous system, which, of course, can be correlated with gut health issues when you’ve got nervousness, anxiety,” she says.

As the experts at Northeast Digestive explain, when you’re stressed, your body releases the hormone cortisol, which can then decrease the flow of blood and oxygen to your stomach, causing stomach cramps.

“High cortisol levels can also cause inflammation of your digestive tract and throw off the balance between the beneficial and harmful bacteria that live in your digestive tract,” they continue. “Stress can also affect the muscles of your intestines, which prevents your bowels from filtering out harmful gut bacteria.”

3. Fennel tea

Last on Bowring’s list is fennel tea. “This helps with digestion, it’s a natural anti-spasmodic, so it can really help to relax the digestive tract and ease any cramping that could be happening and gas, and it’s also used to treat irritable bowel syndrome,” she shares.

In fact, a 2022 study found that fennel seed extract effectively protects the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, making it an alternative therapy for irritable bowel disease (IBD).

If you are having persistent or worsening stomach troubles, it’s important to first see your healthcare provider before relying on any home remedies.