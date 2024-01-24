Shoppers Slam Tablet Tipping Culture: "I'm Not Getting Peer Pressured"

As tipping etiquette continues to spark heated debates on social media, more and more users are pledging to say "no" to tablet tipping culture in 2024. Since the new year, shoppers have taken to TikTok to air their frustrations about the rise of "tipflation," prompting content creators like Justice (@antidietpilot) to publicly share their "People I'm Not Tipping in 2024" lists.

RELATED: Shoppers Slam Self-Checkout Tipping Requests: "Stop This Madness."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

In her case, Justice said she will no longer be tipping "any drive-thru, self-serve, walk-up, to-go food orders," nor workers who set their own wage, like beauty service professionals. And given the widely positive response to her video, Justice isn't alone in her belief that tipping culture has gotten severely "out of control."

TikToker Mina (@livingminnaly) recently opened up about her experience with tablet tipping. In her video, she explains that tablets and mobile cash registers can cause consumers to feel "pressured" to either tip on self-service—when an employee did not help you directly—or to tip more than they're comfortable with.

"Before you start thinking I'm stingy or something, for service, I will definitely pay 20 to 25 percent on all of it," Mina says in the video.

When it comes to "restaurants, coffee, beauty services, like haircuts and things like that," Mina clarifies that she always leaves a generous tip. However for services that she did herself ("basically where the tip of 20 percent would suggest 20 percent of the cost of goods"), that's where she draws the line.

"The tablet tipping culture has gotten so out of control to the point where I now walk into a retail store and get a greeting card, like pick one out myself, go up to the register and check out and there is a 20 percent suggestion waiting for me," she exclaims.

Mina then states that it shouldn't be the customers' responsibility to supplement employee wages with tips because their workplace isn't compensating them fairly.

"I will always pay well and tip well for service but I'm not getting peer pressured by a tablet anymore in situations that don't call for it," she captioned her TikTok.

RELATED: 7 "Polite" Tipping Habits That Are Actually Offensive, Etiquette Experts Say.

In addition to tablet tipping, some consumers have noticed that businesses have started adding a tip themselves.

"Consumers also should read their bill before tipping. Some businesses are including the tip on the bill, so you do not want to double tip," Jules Hirst, etiquette expert and founder of Etiquette Consulting, previously told Best Life.

When it's all said and done, customers do have the right to tip as little or as much as they'd like—and ideally on services they think are worthy of a tip.

"The most important thing to remember is that you can always say no to tipping," Hirst said. "It would be generous, but you must take into account your personal financial situation."

In terms of tablet tipping, the expert concluded, "While you can always hit skip or other when faced with the tablet tipping question, you can also tip more if you feel the service was worth it."