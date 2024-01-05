"People I'm Not Tipping in 2024" List Sparks Heated Debate

New Year's resolutions mean something different to everyone, but for TikToker Justice (@antidietpilot), 2024 is the year of putting her foot—or wallet—down, and taking a stand against tipping culture. And she's certainly not alone in her frustration. According to a recent survey conducted by Bankrate, over 60 percent of U.S. adults have a negative view of tipping, specifically when it comes to digital tipping prompts via a mobile cash register or tablet.

Thirty percent of participants agreed that "tipping culture has gotten out of control," while 15 percent admitted that they're "confused" about who they should be tipping and how much.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"You have to go out of your way to not tip, and that's what a lot of people resent," Ted Rossman, Bankrate's senior industry analyst, told CNBC in response to the survey.

Tipping fatigue is real—just ask consumers like Justice. In a video uploaded to TikTok on Dec. 27, she shared her list of "People I'm Not Tipping in 2024," hoping to bring awareness to how "out of control" tipping culture has become.

"This is a list of people I'm not tipping in 2024, and I'm not going to feel guilty about it," she tells her followers before diving in.

The first line on her list includes "any drive thru, self serve, walk-up, to-go food orders," such as frozen yogurt stores. Justice also calls out Auntie Anne's and other restaurants for requesting tips on dine-out orders.

Going forward, Justice explains that she will also no longer be tipping people who are in charge of setting their own wage. For example, people who are self-employed or beauty service professionals.

"Anyone who sets their own prices, I will not be tipping you. The whole point of tipping a service professional is that you're paying the business double or triple what the employee is actually making during that service. So if you're both the business and the servicing employee, why would I pay more on top of that?" she reasons.

Similarly, Justice won't be tipping laser hair removal or BOTOX clinics, or anyone who needs a medical qualification or license for their position.

"It goes against the code of ethics to accept tips for these types of procedures," she claims.

Since its posting, Justice's TikTok has racked up over 4.3 million views and 470,000 likes. Her video has also sparked a heated debate over tipping culture in general—with more than 7,500 people leaving comments.

Many TikTokers seem to be in agreement that tipping culture has gotten out of hand across the country. "i went to paint pottery the other day and they asked for a TIP. LIKE WHAT DID U DO I WAS THE ONE PAINTING FOR 2 HRS????" one person commented.

Another comment with 19,000 likes doubled down on Justice's point about not tipping people with medical licenses. "My botox DOCTOR, yes she has a PhD, asked for a tip. for medical botox. at a doctors office," they wrote.

Another person joked that consumers should start getting tipped for "being a loyal, punctual and amazing customer." In a comment, a professional hairstylist rushed to Justice's defense noting it's "ok not to tip," since "a lot of people save up for hair appointments."

On the other hand, some TikTokers maintain that people should tip on beauty services and to-go orders. As an example, one person argued that while a hairstylist is likely "getting 100%," they are also "most likely paying for color, booth rent, foils, etc."

Someone else said they always tip on takeout orders because they've seen how much work goes into preparing to-go meals. Another user argued that tips should be added on larger orders.

"Tbh if you have an over $100 order in to-go you should be tipping at least like 5 bucks," they wrote.

On Jan. 4, Justice recorded another video clarifying who she will be tipping in 2024. Her list includes nail technicians, delivery drivers, baristas, and her dog's groomer.

