6 Best Supplements If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say

If you suffer from arthritis, there’s a wide range of potential treatments that your doctor may recommend, depending on the type and severity. This could include surgical intervention, physical therapy, or the use of medication, such as corticosteroids, NSAIDs, counterirritants, and antirheumatic drugs. Though more research is needed to confirm their benefits, many patients also turn to supplements to ease their aching arthritic joints. When combined with the treatment your doctor has prescribed, these may help improve your symptoms with time.

Talking to your doctor is an important first step before you begin any new supplement regimen, especially if you’re taking other medications, which could cause an interaction. But with that in mind, these are the six best supplements to take if you have arthritis, according to medical professionals.

1. Omega-3 Fatty Acids iStock Raj Dasgupta, MD, a medical reviewer for NCOA and an ABIM quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine, says that taking omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation and notes that this is "the main culprit behind arthritis pain and swelling." "Taking it along with your physician-recommended treatment might ease stiffness and help your joints feel better,” he tells Best Life. Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, fitness and nutrition advisor for Fortune Recommends Health, adds that "you can find Omega-3s in supplements like fish oil capsules and by increasing your intake of fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel."

2. Glucosamine Shutterstock Glucosamine is another supplement that’s commonly recommended to those experiencing joint pain. “Often used in combination with chondroitin, glucosamine helps to build cartilage, the rubbery material in your joints that absorbs shocks and impacts," explains Mohr. "Many people with osteoarthritis have found that glucosamine supplements may help ease the pain and prevent joint degeneration, though the scientific evidence isn't conclusive. It's important to note effectiveness can vary, and it might take a few months to notice benefits," he notes. RELATED: 10 Best Foods for Joint Health, According to Doctors.

3. Chondroitin iStock Chondroitin is a molecule that’s found naturally in cartilage, the connective tissue that cushions the joints. “Chondroitin helps keep cartilage healthy by absorbing fluid (particularly water) into the connective tissue. It may also block enzymes that break down cartilage, and it provides the building blocks for the body to produce new cartilage,” says Mount Sinai Health. Chondroitin supplements can be either synthetic or sourced from natural collagen. “This works with glucosamine to rebuild cartilage and lubricate joints. Chondroitin may potentially slow arthritis progression and offer mild pain relief from joint symptoms," explains Mohr. "It’s a great option to consider for long-term joint health, though, like with glucosamine, the data aren't consistent."

4. Curcumin Shutterstock Curcumin is the main active component of turmeric, and taking this highly concentrated supplement may help relieve arthritis pain because "it inhibits inflammatory pathways in the body, potentially reducing pain and swelling in the joints," says Mohr. "You can take turmeric or curcumin supplements, though incorporating turmeric into your diet is also beneficial. Effective dosing seems to be around 500-1500 mg daily, with potential results showing up around three months, if they do," he points out. Dasgupta agrees that curcumin supplements can have beneficial anti-inflammatory effects for those with arthritis. “If you’re adding it to your routine, pair it with black pepper to help your body absorb it better,” he advises. RELATED: 5 Best Anti-Aging Supplements, According to a Doctor.

5. Vitamin D Shutterstock Vitamin D is mainly known for its role in bone health. However, Mohr points out that Vitamin D deficiency—or even insufficiency—may also play a role in the worsening of arthritis symptoms. “Ensuring adequate Vitamin D intake can support immune function and bone health, which is crucial in managing arthritis. It can be absorbed through sunlight, diet, and supplements,” he says. “It’s a good idea to get your levels checked to see if you need a boost,” agrees Dasgupta.