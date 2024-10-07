Your Diet May Be Making Your Arthritis Worse, New Study Shows

Unfortunately, joint pain is more common than you might think, with approximately 54.4 million people in the U.S. suffering from arthritis, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. And while there are treatments that can address the pain associated with arthritis, there is no cure, leaving many wondering what else can be done to combat or prevent the condition. Maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding smoking are two big factors, but believe it or not, your diet also comes into play. According to a new review of studies, your gut could actually affect rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, RA is an autoimmune disease and one of the two most common forms of arthritis. It causes inflammation of the joint linings, which can cause pain, stiffness, swelling, decreased movement, and bumps over the small joints, among other unpleasant symptoms. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but a review recently published in Nature suggests that "dietary elements and interventions can indirectly impact the progression of diseases" like RA.

The evidence specifically suggests that gut dysbiosis—the imbalance of the organisms in your gut—plays a role in developing RA. Several studies that researchers reviewed connected the increased presence of the specific bacterium, Prevotella copri, to RA. As Medical News Today explains, during the early stages of the condition, patients often had higher levels of P. copri, which causes immune system dysfunction and leads to joint damage associated with RA.

One study included in the review also linked increased Collinsella bacterium to RA, as patients had higher levels during the disease's early stages. According to MNT, this bacterium can lead to "systemic inflammation."

"There’s quite a bit of evidence suggesting that imbalances in the gut microbiome are linked to rheumatoid arthritis,” Raj Dasgupta, MD, told MNT. "Studies show that people with rheumatoid arthritis often have less diversity in their gut bacteria, with certain harmful bacteria, like Prevotella copri, showing up more frequently."

So, how does diet come into play? According to the review, diet could play an indirect role in RA by influencing the gut microbiome. While fiber was linked to increased levels of P. copri, the review also revealed that fiber could lead to better health outcomes for those with the condition. High-fiber diets were found to improve symptoms, while a low-fiber diet was associated with an increased chance of developing the autoimmune disease. Cutting back on hamburgers and steaks is also a good idea, as study authors noted that higher consumption of red meat is also linked to RA.

With this in mind, the study authors recommend the Mediterranean diet for RA. The olive oil-based plan also includes unsaturated fatty acids, fresh fruits and vegetables, legumes, nuts, and fish. At the same time, the diet encourages a decreased consumption of refined carbs and red meat that can make symptoms worse.

According to Dasgupta, fish like salmon, flaxseeds, and walnuts are particularly good for reducing inflammation.

He told MNT, "Eating lots of fruits and vegetables provides antioxidants that fight inflammation, and probiotic foods like yogurt and sauerkraut can boost gut health."