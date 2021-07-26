Smarter Living

If You Live in These States, Watch Out for This Potentially Disabling Mosquito

This insect can infect people with a wide range of diseases, including a severe one with no treatment.

By Kali Coleman
July 26, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
July 26, 2021

No one likes mosquitos, and certainly no one looks forward to getting bitten by one. But those itchy red bumps we're used to dealing with as the result of the average mosquito bite may be the least of our worries, considering some mosquitos can transmit serious illnesses to humans. Lately, experts have been warning inhabitants of certain states—more than half, in fact—to watch out for one type of dangerous mosquito: the Asian tiger mosquito. It has the ability to infect you with multiple harmful diseases, including one virus with "disabling" symptoms that has no available treatment or vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Asian tiger mosquitoes are an invasive species that came to the U.S. from northern Asia in the mid '80s, according to the Center for Invasive Species Research (CISR) at the University of California, Riverside. This mosquito typically feeds on humans during the day and is a "very efficient" spreader of a wide range of pathogens, the CISR says. Asian tiger mosquitoes are can carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), Zika virus, West Nile virus, and dengue fever, and it's also one of the only—and primary—spreaders of the disabling chikungunya virus.

The CDC says the most common symptoms of a chikungunya infection are fever, joint pain, and swelling, but those infected may also experience a headache, muscle pain, or rash. The agency says that most people infected with chikunguyna will develop some type of symptoms, which are often "severe and disabling."

"There is no vaccine to prevent [chikungunya] infection and no treatment for an infection," the CDC warns. "The best way to prevent getting infected is to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites."

If you're wondering how to spot an Asian tiger mosquito, know that the name comes from the insect's distinctive white and black color pattern, per the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). They are black with white stripes and silver-white bands.

Unfortunately, this mosquito breeds in "nearly any sort of water-filled container," so the IDPH says that they can become very common and bothersome, even in areas where mosquitos are normally not prevalent.

"Anytime you've got standing water around, you do have a good breeding environment for mosquitoes," Lynn Sutfin, a public information officer with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, told Michigan Radio on July 22. "So in cases where you have something that could be dumped out—such as a bucket, a planter that's not being used, or a kiddie pool—we definitely encourage folks to do that."

While the rate of Asian tiger mosquitos has risen dramatically in some midwestern states, these are hardly the only areas you'll see this dangerous insect. Over the course of the past four decades, the Asian tiger mosquito has spread to nearly 30 states, according to the CDC's latest estimate of the insect's range in 2017. Read on to find out if these mosquitos are spreading in your state.

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare for a Mosquito Invasion Like You've Never Seen.

1
Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama
Shutterstock

2
Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas
iStock

3
Connecticut

fast moving traffic on a highway and buildings in Hartford, Connecticut at dusk
Shutterstock

4
Delaware

downtown wilmington delaware
Shutterstock

5
Florida

Florida
Shutterstock

RELATED: If You Live in These States, Prepare to See More Tarantulas.

6
Georgia

atlanta georgia skyline
Shutterstock

7
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

8
Indiana

The skyline of Indianapolis, Indiana
iStock

9
Kansas

cityscape photo of Wichita, Kansas at dusk
Shutterstock

10
Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Lexington, Kentucky on a clear day
iStock

RELATED: This Is the Most Hated Insect in the U.S., New Survey Shows.

11
Louisiana

shreveport louisiana skyline
Shutterstock

12
Maryland

iStock

13
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

14
Michigan

iStock

15
Mississippi

Jackson is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi.
iStock

16
Missouri

cityscape photo of Kansas City, Missouri
Shutterstock

17
New Jersey

New Jersey
Shutterstock

18
New York

city skyline of and Water of New York Harbor in New York, NY
iStock

RELATED: If You Live Here, Prepare to See More Scorpions, Experts Say.

19
North Carolina

cityscape photo of Durham, North Carolina
Shutterstock

20
Ohio

Downtown Columbus skyline aerial with Alexander Park, Battelle Riverfront Park, Genoa Park, and Scioto River in the foregruond.
iStock

RELATED:  If You See This Bug, Call Local Officials Immediately, Experts Warn.

21
Oklahoma

The skyline of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Shutterstock

22
Oregon

Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
iStock

23
Pennsylvania

city skyline of downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at twilight
Shutterstock

24
Rhode Island

roger williams statue providence rhode island
Shutterstock

25
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

26
Tennessee

cityscape photo of buildings, a highway, and the Sunsphere in Knoxville, Tennessee
Shutterstock

27
Texas

city skyline of and buildings in downtown Houston, Texas
Shutterstock

RELATED: This Is How Many Types of Venomous Snakes Are in Your State.

28
Virginia

richmond virginia skyline
Shutterstock

29
West Virginia

cityscape photo of Charleston, West Virginia
Shutterstock

RELATED: This State Is Under Quarantine Due to Fire Ants—11 Others Could Be Next.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Costco
    Costco
    Smarter Living

    These States Are Getting New Costcos

    This summer, look for five new warehouses across the U.S.

  • Daily Mail" front page with birth of first IVF baby Louise Brown in 1978
    Daily Mail" front page with birth of first IVF baby Louise Brown in 1978
    Culture

    See the World's First IVF Baby Now

    She changed the way we see fertility.

  • A young girl wears a protective mask while shopping at the mall during COVID-19 pandemic
    A young girl wears a protective mask while shopping at the mall during COVID-19 pandemic
    Health

    This Brand Was Fined for False COVID Promises

    It claimed its clothes could stop the virus.

  • Man cooking for family having barbecue party in summer
    Man cooking for family having barbecue party in summer
    Culture

    Never Grill Meat Like This, USDA Warns

    It could make you and your guests sick.

  • Bill Murray promoting Fantastic mr. Fox
    Bill Murray promoting Fantastic mr. Fox
    Culture

    See Bill Murray's Son Now, Who's a Celebrity Chef

    Here's how the two have collaborated over the years.

  • woman buying groceries at walmart checkout
    woman buying groceries at walmart checkout
    Smarter Living

    This Is How Much You Probably Spend at Walmart

    See how your grand total compares to the average.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group