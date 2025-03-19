Spring is here at last, and that means spring cleaning. From one generation to the next, it’s become a cultural norm, but where does the origin lie? We’ll dive into that and the benefits from a psychological and mental health standpoint.

A history of spring cleaning

It’s not just something your mother, grandmother, or aunt would refer to. It’s also not just an American thing. The origins of spring cleaning can be traced back thousands of years to ancient cultures. As National Geographic explains , the ritual of spring-cleaning (khāne-takānī or “shaking the house” in Persian) has deep roots in the Middle East. Going back 3,000 years, people would wash clothing, blankets, and textiles leading up to Nowruz, a holiday celebrated around the time of the vernal equinox in March.

The tradition carries on in modern-day Iran, where the period of cleansing can last for several days, per the Tehran Times . It has become a bonding time for families in particular as they work together on the common goal.

But it has another ancient origin too: Ancient China. It’s traditional to do cleaning ahead of the Lunar New Year, which typically is celebrated in January or February. The practice of deep cleaning for the Chinese represents sweeping away any bad luck and negativity from the past year. It’s believed that a clean home leads to good fortune, prosperity, and harmony.

For others, it is a faith-based tradition. It is customary for Jews to do cleaning in springtime ahead of Passover and for Christians to do the same at the start of Lent. Coincidentally, many of these traditions take place around the same time of year, so it has become a worldwide ritual.

What is the psychology behind spring cleaning?

So now that we have a better understanding of why we do it – it’s a human tradition going back for centuries – let’s look at the psychology behind it. While cleaning can sometimes be considered a chore or an unsatisfying experience, for others it is a joy to do. And for nearly everyone, once you do it, there is a feeling of productivity and accomplishment.

Bridget DeFiccio of Acenda Integrated Health says there are four positive impacts in particular :

Increases focus

Boosts mood ( supported by research )

) Reduces stress

Benefits physical health

Dr. Dawn Potter, PsyD of Cleveland Clinic, outlines even more benefits : You feel more peaceful, home hazards are reduced, it gets you moving (and endorphins pumping), and it helps to prevent depression or fatigue. It’s the opposite effect of what clutter around the house can do to drain your energy levels and mental health.

As Erin Michel, a graduate assistant at the University of Cincinnati put it , “Spring clean your house, spring clean your mind.” It allows you to go out with the old and in with the new, a modern interpretation (and echo) of the ancient roots.

Why is it called spring cleaning?

As you might expect, and as alluded to earlier, the tradition commonly falls around spring time on the calendar. It’s a bit ironic because as the weather gets nicer, you might think about going outdoors rather than staying in your house. But there’s another piece of history here.

In the old days, homes were heated with coal or fireplaces, and that would lead to a build-up of dirt, soot, and grime. Spring allowed for the chance to open windows and doors, rushing fresh air into the home and getting rid of all of that yucky contents from inside.

How to get started with spring cleaning

Is it not normally your thing? Not all of us find enjoyment in spring cleaning, but there are some practical steps you can take to make it more manageable.

For starters, we have a comprehensive guide to spring cleaning that neatly lists 32 tasks you can tackle in whichever order you’d like.

If the outdoors is more of your thing, we’ve got you covered there too. Here are 5 spring cleaning tips to get your lawn ready for the new season.

Like anything, start small. You’re sure to experience the benefits mentioned earlier if you give this a chance. Even if you don’t feel them right away, you’ll feel that boost at some point if you keep at it. If nothing else, the focus is a great thing for your mental health.