15 Simple Changes That Will Instantly Improve Your Mood

Happiness really is in the small things—so when you’re feeling blue, making even a small change can yield big results. “Self-care means taking the time to do things that help you live well and improve both your physical health and mental health,” says the National Institute of Mental Health . “This can help you manage stress, lower your risk of illness, and increase your energy. Even small acts of self-care in your daily life can have a big impact.” here are 15 simple changes that will turn that frown upside down.

1. Go For a Walk Shutterstock Stressed out or just feeling blue? Don’t veg out on the couch. Step outside, preferably somewhere green, and take a brisk walk. “Not only can exercise help ease depression, but it can also lower your blood pressure, improve your cholesterol profile, help control blood sugar and reduce your risk for heart disease, diabetes and common cancers,” integrative medicine physician Irina Todorov, MD , tells the Cleveland Clinic.

2. Wake Up Earlier iStock Wake up early and meet the day at your own pace—it will drastically impact your mood. “Many studies show people who wake earlier are far less likely to develop depression, anxiety or other mood disorders,” Ketan Deoras, MD, tells Summa Health . “Researchers believe one reason could be those who wake up earlier have more access to daylight, which is a natural mood booster. Plus, you have more time for yourself in the morning, whether that’s exercising, planning your day ahead or relaxing with a cup of joe—all of which are key to reducing stress.”

3. Declutter Your Surfaces Shutterstock Getting rid of unnecessary things instead of procrastinating can make you feel so much better. “Recent research has seemed to catch up to what we humans have instinctively known and felt when in cluttered surroundings: When we tidy up our physical environment, our emotional space often follows suit and naturally cleans up as well,” say Suzie Pileggi Pawelski, MAPP, and James Pawelski, PhD, via Psychology Today .

4. Call a Loved One Shutterstock Talking to friends and loved ones instead of keeping yourself to yourself is good for health and happiness. “Remember, it's never too late to develop new friendships or reconnect with old friends,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Investing time in making friends and strengthening your friendships can pay off in better health and a brighter outlook for years to come.” RELATED: 15 Songs That Will Instantly Boost Your mood.

5. Light a Candle Shutterstock Tired and discouraged? Don’t ignore the feeling, instead do something that shows self-love. Lighting a candle is a small act of self-care that can make you feel better. "It is scientifically proven that scented candles can play an essential role in the physiological effects of mood, stress, working capacity, and overall mental health," Chryssa Chalkia, an accredited clinical integrative psychotherapist and cognitive behavioral therapist, tells Travel+Leisure .

Do Something Selfless Shutterstock Doing something for another person is an instant mood-lifter. “Whether it’s walking someone’s dog or giving someone a book you no longer need, small acts of kindness can go a long way and will help you to feel more positive,” according to University College London.

7. Be Kind To Yourself Shutterstock Treat yourself the way you would treat a friend who needed a boost. “People are highly prone to self-evaluation and tend to have a harder time accepting themselves where they’re at. This applies as much to our mood as anything else. We tend to not have a lot of patience for our own ups and downs,” says Lisa Firestone PhD, via Psychology Today . “By instantly meeting our mood with self-compassion, we curtail both the self-pity and self-hatred that often accompanies our feelings. Instead, we treat ourselves with kindness and accept these feelings as part of our very human experience.”

8. Breathing Exercises Shutterstock Practicing breathing exercises can encourage positive feelings. “Emotions come and go, and their intensity rises and falls much like the tide,” says Dr. Firestone. “The more we can be curious and accepting of what we’re going through, the more we allow the feeling to run its natural course. Mindfulness helps us stay in our bodies, focusing on things like breathing in and out or putting one foot in front of the other. We may try connecting with each of our five senses or a quick practice like 4-7-8 breathing.” RELATED: “Happy Campers” Turns Out to Be a Real Thing.

9. Have An Early Night iStock Going to bed early ensures a good night's sleep, which directly impacts health and happiness. “As the saying goes, early to bed, early to rise. If you wake up earlier, chances are you’re ready for bed earlier, setting you up for a good night’s rest,” Dr. Deoras says. “And, the health benefits of good sleep are abundant. People who get enough sleep enjoy improved mental health, sharper brain function, stronger immune systems and a reduced risk for chronic health problems.”

10. Get Some Sunshine Shutterstock Sunshine makes us happy. "There's all sorts of different neurotransmitters that release to help us wake up and help us remind ourselves that we need to interact with each other and feel better about ourselves and each other," Dr. Michael Howell, neurologist with M Health Fairview, tells CBS News .

11. Say No Shutterstock Don’t be afraid to say no when needed, instead of being a people pleaser. “Decide what must get done now and what can wait,” says the NIMH. “Learn to say ‘no’ to new tasks if you start to feel like you’re taking on too much. Try to appreciate what you have accomplished at the end of the day.”

12. Set Attainable, Realistic Goals Shutterstock Setting goals can make an immediate difference to your mood. Writing down your goals and adding a specific timeframe can make you feel more in control of your life. RELATED: 50 Happiness Hacks That Are Backed by Science.

13. Practice Gratitude iStock Taking a second to be grateful instead of dwelling on negativity can work wonders for your mood. “Reflecting on what we’re thankful for has an amazing way of shifting our outlook from pessimistic to positive,” says Dr. Firestone. “It doesn’t make all the things that we’re upset about go away, but it may transform the way we look at them by softening us, making us feel more ourselves, and even more resilient.”

14. Turn Off the News Shutterstock Doomscrolling can make you depressed—sometimes it’s best to just take a step back. “Know when to stop watching or reading the news,” according to MedlinePlus . “Use social media to reach out for support and feel connected to others but be careful. Don't fall for rumors, get into arguments, or negatively compare your life to others.”