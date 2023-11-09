Smarter Living

7 Ways to Cut Your Monthly Expenses Without Sacrificing Quality of Life

These expert-recommended tips will help inflate your bank account ASAP. 

By Leah Groth
November 9, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Leah Groth
November 9, 2023

Saving money often feels like a daunting task. However, inflating your savings account is actually easier than you think – and you might not even have to give up much in terms of lifestyle. "Cutting your monthly expenses doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your quality of life," Siobhan Alvarez-Borland, DIY, lifestyle and budget expert tells Best Life. Here are 7 ways to save money every month, according to experts. 

1
Start By Tracking Your Spending

spending money
Africa Studio / Shutterstock

"I always recommend that families first start with tracking spending, and creating a budget based on that," Alvarez-Borland says. "Look at all of your purchases and monthly expenses for the past 3 months, including line items both big and small. Create a document that shows a snapshot of where your money is going."

2
Cancel Subscriptions You Never Use

iStock

Did you join a streaming service for a certain show and forget to cancel it? Or are paying for a grocery or food delivery service you haven't used in awhile. First on the chopping block should be subscriptions or memberships you never use, suggests Alvarez-Borland.

3
Make Small Changes

A hand with neon yellow nails holding a bright pink sweater
Iana Surman / iStock

It feels overwhelming when you try to cut too much too quickly. "Instead, small changes lead to more success," says Alvarez-Borland. Are you eating out 5 days a week? What about the amount you're spending at the nail salon or on new clothes? "One of the simplest places to cut expenses is by starting small. If you're currently spending $500 a month on groceries and takeout, set a goal to reduce this by $100 to start by committing to packing lunches 3 out of 5 days a week and saving on groceries through meal planning," she says. Once you achieve this goal, it will become easier to cut expenses in other areas.

4
Only Buy Things That Spark Joy

Happy woman with her phone, credit card and bag after shopping in the city. Young latin female carrying bags, spending money, looking for sales and enjoying online eCommerce store sale with a smile
iStock

Jen Reid, financial expert and planner, founder of Base Financial Planning, recommends being more thoughtful about purchases. "Understand what you value and only spend things that truly make you happy," she says. 

5
Just Say No

Asian woman putting her hand up and saying no
Shutterstock

Sometimes we make unnecessary commitments that are costly. "Just say no," says Reid. "We have a fear of missing out, doing things just because we feel guilty." Instead, really ask yourself if you want to do something and if it is worth it financially. 

6
Make It Harder to Click "Buy"

man paying with apple pay on public transport
Shutterstock

An easy way to save is by deleting your credit cards from Apple, Paypal, and other easy-purchase apps. "This will help create a barrier to purchase," says Reid. "It will help you wait for things and if you really need it you will have to go and get your card and enter it manually."

RELATED: 11 Easy Things You Can Do to Slow Down Aging

7
Make Shopping and Grocery Lists

Woman Making a Grocery Shopping List {Shopping Tips}
Shutterstock

Prior to going shopping, plan ahead. "Create a grocery list and only buy what is on the list," Reid recommends. "It's too easy to go into the grocery store and pick things up that you 'need' only to walk out spending more than you were planning." 

Leah Groth
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Al Roker and Deborah Roberts at opening night of "The Shark Is Broken" in August 2023
    Al Roker and Deborah Roberts at opening night of "The Shark Is Broken" in August 2023
    Entertainment

    Al Roker Opens Up About Health Crisis

    "I almost died," the "Today" host reveals.

  • meteora monastery in greece
    meteora monastery in greece
    Travel

    The 20 Best Tourist Attractions in the World

    U.S. travelers weigh in on their favorites.

  • Smiling woman is cleaning oven in her kitchen.
    Smiling woman is cleaning oven in her kitchen.
    Smarter Living

    How to Quickly Clean Your Cooktop and Oven

    Have your oven and cooktop clean in 30 minutes.

  • a 3D illustration of Diamond Planets, 55 Cancri-e, Exoplanet
    a 3D illustration of Diamond Planets, 55 Cancri-e, Exoplanet
    Smarter Living

    Mysterious "Hell" Planet Signals Explained

    Scientists finally know what's going on.

  • Missouri house
    Missouri house
    Smarter Living

    Signs Something's Wrong with Your House

    Experts reveal signs that could signify problems. 

  • question mark in the middle of a jigsaw puzzle
    question mark in the middle of a jigsaw puzzle
    Smarter Living

    82 Hard Riddles That'll Leave You Stumped

    Good luck trying to figure these out.

© 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.