Improving your life doesn’t have to be the result of huge, drastic change—sometimes small things can make a big difference over time. “When changes are too drastic, they may be overwhelming,” internal medicine physician Lina Dajani, MD, tells Scripps Health . “Small lifestyle changes are easier to achieve and maintain. They are more likely to become habits and lead you to success.” Here are 15 simple changes that will instantly improve your life.

1. Try a New Workout Shutterstock If you’ve been doing the same workout routine for years, why not mix it up and try something new? “You’ll work different muscles, avoid exercise burnout and most likely enjoy the new experience,” says Dr. Dajani.

2. Set Attainable Goals Shutterstock Making small, attainable goals will keep you motivated. “Holding ourselves to goals that we cannot reach can damage our self-esteem and inhibit our interest in trying to reach these goals again,” psychotherapist Alison Thayer, LCPC, tells PsychCentral . “When setting your mind to reach a goal, ask yourself ‘Is this realistic and can I actually attain this goal?’ If the answer is no, consider breaking the goal down into intermediate steps or modifying it all together.”

3. Read More Books Shutterstock Reading is good for your brain and your mental health. “There are books on virtually everything. So, reading more books can help you explore your current interests, but also develop new ones. You can even learn a new skill with a book.says Elizabeth Perry, ACC, via BetterUp .

4. Eat More Fruits and Vegetables iStock Eating more fruits and veggies will make you feel amazing, and seriously benefits your health. “Eating fruits and vegetables can help lower your risk of heart attack and stroke and may even play a role in preventing common causes of vision problems,” says Harvard Health. “The benefit comes from the many vitamins, minerals, and other naturally occurring compounds in plants.” RELATED: 50 Amazing Health Facts That Will Improve Your Health.

5. Take a Walk Every Day iStock “Walking is one of the easiest and most effective ways to exercise,” says Harvard Health. “It can help lower the risk of high blood pressure, heart dis-ease, stroke, and diabetes. It can also strengthen bones and muscles, burn calories, and lift mood. Try walking for 10 minutes per day for one week.”

6. Think Positive Thoughts Shutterstock Changing the way you think can improve your life significantly. “When things aren’t going right, ask yourself ‘Could things be worse?’ or ‘Is there anything I can take out of this that can be a benefit to me?'” Thayer says. “More often than not, there’s a positive aspect to things that happen, even those that feel negative.”

7. Meditate iStock Meditation has many physical and mental health benefits. “Meditation provides you with a great way to slow down in a fast-paced world,” Perry says. “Even just a few minutes a day of meditation can help you better yourself and improve your mental health.”

8. Find Physical Activity You Love iStock Do you genuinely love your exercise routine or is it a punishment? Don’t force yourself to do something that makes you miserable. “Instead, think about what you like doing and start there,” family medicine doctor Dr. Kateryna Branish tells Jefferson Health . “Do you enjoy walking, swimming or dancing? Choosing something you look forward to doing will help you make it a regular habit.” RELATED: 50 Simple Tricks to Make Your Life Better.

9. Go To Bed On Time Shutterstock Getting enough good sleep will have a practically instant positive impact on your life. “It’s easy to steal time from sleep by staying up ‘just a little longer,’ whether it’s to finish the laundry or a TV show,” clinical psychologist Ari Tuckman, PsyD, tells PsychCentral. “The problem is that the reward is immediate, which makes it hard to resist. But the price is paid tomorrow.” “This gets even worse when several short nights stack up.”

10. Spend Time Outdoors Shutterstock Spending even ten minutes in the fresh air will do wonders. “If you have access to areas of nature, consider spending time there,” Perry says. “A recent study shows that even a short 15-minute walk in the forest can decrease negative moods like anxiety, fatigue, anger, and depression. In the study, forest walks were more effective than city walks.”

11. Protect Your Mental Health Shutterstock Reach out to friends when you need support. “We need energy and motivation to keep up our goals, but you can’t do that on an empty tank,” Dr. Branish says. “Be mindful of your mental energy. If you’re too stressed or tired to accomplish your goals, ask for support from a friend or mental health professional.”

12. Set Intentions Shutterstock Set intentions every morning for a positive, productive day. “Positive visualization increases the likelihood of success,” licensed counselor Joyce Marter, LCPC, tells PsychCentral. “We largely create our own realities through our thoughts and intentions, so clarify them by writing out your goals and objectives. Make it a ritual and part of your daily routine, like in the shower, when driving to work, or drinking your morning coffee.” RELATED: 89 Mental Health Quotes and Sayings.

13. Drink Water iStock Make a point to stay hydrated throughout the day for optimum energy and focus. “Increase your fluids by using a bigger glass and filling it up each time you have a drink; using a straw, if that will encourage more drinking; having a glass of water at snack times and at every meal; eating more water-rich foods; or using a pitcher or water bottle with ounce markings, filling it to the desired amount for the day, then resolving to drink the contents gradually, throughout the day,” says Harvard Health.

14. Avoid Things That Drain You Shutterstock Avoid things that continuously make you unhappy. “Try to notice what fulfills you and what drains you throughout the day,” Perry says. “Some activities that drain you may be unavoidable, like updating your budget or grocery shopping. But there are other factors that you have much more control over. For example, try deleting social media apps on your phone if you find yourself in a sour mood after too much scrolling. Or try to limit how much time you spend with people who are constantly negative around you.”

15. Slow and Steady Shutterstock Change rarely happens overnight—give yourself time and grace. "There is a lot of power in starting slow and small. The little changes add up," Dr. Michael Craig Miller, assistant professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, tells Harvard Health . "For example, if you go for a 10-minute walk, then the 10 minutes becomes easier, and maybe you'll feel good about going for 15 minutes, then 20. You'll enjoy it, and before you know it, without overwhelming yourself, you'll feel better."



