More Scientists Say Drugs Like Ozempic Can Protect Against Alzheimer’s

Currently, Ozempic is only approved to treat type 2 diabetes. But in recent years, the semaglutide injection has become a favorable and successful treatment option for obesity—albeit when prescribed for off-label use. Many health experts have also gone on record and praised the drug for its cardiovascular benefits and ability to help prevent chronic diseases. According to researchers, semaglutide can also potentially stave off brain disorders like Alzheimer’s.

As explained by PsyPost , Alzheimer’s disease whittles away at memory and cognitive function due to the "buildup of toxic proteins, chronic inflammation, and impaired energy metabolism in brain cells."

Previous research indicates that liraglutide, a lesser-know weight-loss injection that's manufactured by Novo Nordisk under the brand names Saxenda and Victoza, can slow down cognitive decline and protect areas in the brain that are responsible for language and decision-making. But what about popular weight-loss drugs whose active ingredient is semaglutide?

A new study published in the journal Neuroscience now suggests that semaglutide (sold under the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy) can boost memory storage and reduce inflammation in the brain.

Using a mouse model, researchers gave 25 nanomoles per kilogram of semaglutide to a group of mice carrying genetic mutations of Alzheimer’s and a group without the disease. The study ran for 30 days, with the injections occurring every other day. Their progress was compared with two control groups: healthy mice who took a placebo and mice with Alzheimer’s also given a placebo.

Behavioral assessments revealed that Alzheimer’s mice taking semaglutide had improvements in both short-term and long-term memory at the end of the experiment. In one spatial working memory test, which aimed to challenge navigation skills, this group "showed improved memory performance, nearly matching the healthy control mice," per PsyPost. The semaglutide group also produced better results than the untreated Alzheimer’s group in the long-term spatial memory test.

Findings showed improvements in the hippocampus region of the brain and a shrinkage in inflammatory molecules and brain cell damage. The brain’s immune cells also underwent an impressive change.

"In Alzheimer’s disease, microglia become overly activated and release harmful inflammatory substances. Semaglutide encouraged microglia to shift from a pro-inflammatory state, known as the M1 type, to an anti-inflammatory state, known as the M2 type. This transformation is thought to reduce brain damage and promote healing," explained PsyPost of the study’s findings.

The surge in medical research on drugs like Ozempic and their positive effect on Alzheimer’s disease is promising. However, knowledge is limited until human clinical studies are conducted. As with starting any new medication, it’s important to speak with your healthcare provider first.