6 Secrets Sally Beauty Doesn't Want You to Know

Do you keep up with all the beauty trends and always know the latest skincare products? Even if you're more of a stick to your makeup routine kind of person, it's likely your beauty journey has taken you to Sally Beauty one time or another—especially if you love a good deal. The beloved chain is an easy go-to if you want to try the hottest nail polish color or pick up your favorite shampoo. Plus, it offers discounts left and right. But even frequent shoppers might not know everything behind the beauty brand—keep reading for all the insider info on Sally Beauty.

READ THIS NEXT: The 5 Best Times to Shop at Bath & Body Works, According to Experts.

1 Sally's Generic Value Products are just as good as name brand.

Sally Beauty offers a plethora of name brand products to choose from, but their own brand of Generic Value Products (GVP) is where you can really score. Don't be put off by the not-so-flashy packaging, these products, which include items like shampoo, hair spray, and even ceramic straightening irons, use the same high-quality ingredients as the name brand, but cost at least $5 less.

"The best part about these products is that the product description (and often the bottle) tells you which brand-name product the item is comparable to," Melissa Fiorentino, a professional stylist and trend forecaster at CakeStyle tell Best Life.

She also notes that beauty bloggers and YouTubers love to test these items, so there are plenty of reviews to help you decide which to buy.

For more shopping advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

2 AI technology is used for price optimization.

How is it that Sally Beauty always has the best deals that make you end up with way more in your cart than you planned every time you pop in? It may come as a surprise to learn that it is because of artificial intelligence.

Jeanel Alvarado, a retail expert at RETAILBOSS, tells Best Life that in 2021 Sally Beauty partnered with the AI company Revionics to optimize pricing for over 6,700 unique items. The software they used allowed them to figure out the exact prices that would make their customers pull the trigger on a new beauty product while still feeling like they got an amazing deal.

Whether that makes you feel impressed or icky, you'll probably be happy with your new beauty products in the end.

3 Text promos and social media have the best deals.

ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Signing up for Sally Beauty text messages and following them on social media truly is the best way to get more bang for your buck.

"While the clearance section of the store is one of the best ways to get good deals, it doesn't always have the best selection, and availability will depend on the location you go to," says Fiorentino.

If you follow their social accounts, you'll be the first to know about sales, promotions, and giveaways—which is a huge advantage, especially when shopping online. This is also where they announce new product drops, so you'll always be in the loop.

Fiorentino recommends signing up for the Sally Beauty Rewards program as well. It's free and "not only do you get points for every dollar spent, but you also get members-only savings and bonus points over email and on the Sally Beauty App."

4 Certain items only go on sale in the same way.

It's no secret that Sally Beauty uses different sales techniques to encourage people to spend more money, but when are you really getting the biggest score? They'll often offer a 2-for-1 deal on nail polish, hoping people will pick up multiple bottles, but you will rarely, if ever, see a 2-for-1 sale on appliances such as blow dryers, straightening irons, or curlers, explains Alvarado. Those items are more likely to be 15 to 25 percent off, since customers are unlikely to buy more than one. When looking at sales, it's important to do the math and decide whether the savings are worth it.

READ THIS NEXT: 7 Secrets Kohl's Doesn't Want You to Know.

5 Contacting the store manager is encouraged.

You probably wouldn't ever think to ask to speak to a store manager unless something is seriously wrong, but at Sally Beauty they are actually the go-to person when it comes to stock. Fiorentino advises asking them when they put out new clearance and seasonal items. "This will help you get the best selection before everyone else gets there," she says.

If you know when new seasonal items are out, you'll be prepared for more discounts a few weeks later when those items eventually get moved to clearance. Alvarado adds that since the brand is always looking to make shelf space for new product collection launches, new brands sold in store, and limited collections, the beginning of the month will typically have the most clearance sales.

6 You can shop for popular items online and pick them up in store.

If you love scrolling through beauty products online and popping them into your cart but can't stomach the dreaded cost of shipping, you can purchase them on the internet and pick them up at your local Sally Beauty. It's also helpful if you want to make sure something is in stock before you head to the store.

"You don't have to waste time making the trip to the store if they don't end up having what you need," Fiorentino says.

She also shares that the pick-up-in-store option can be a part of a promotion. For example, Sally could offer a 15 percent off discount when you buy online and pick up in-store. Items like hair dye or nail polish may have more color options available online as well.