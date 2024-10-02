Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Weight Loss
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

New Weight-Loss Drug Has Patients Shedding Fat Without Losing Muscle

HU6 is a new kind of weight-loss treatment from Rivus Pharmaceuticals.

weight loss pills with measuring tape
Shutterstock
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardOct 02, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl. Before Best Life, she was working in medical writing, ...
See Full Bio

A few years ago, the idea of a medication for weight loss that actually works was something people could only dream of. However, with the rise of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) inhibitors, this has become a reality. While several of these well-known treatments, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, are only indicated to treat type 2 diabetes, they are often prescribed off-label and have sister drugs (Wegovy and Zepbound, respectively) that are, in fact, indicated for chronic weight management. But regardless of what patients take them for, there is an outstanding concern: the muscle loss that often accompanies rapid weight loss. But now, there's a new treatment currently in clinical trials, which has patients losing weight without also losing muscle.

RELATED: What Really Happens If You Stop Taking Ozempic, Doctors Say.

Data from the phase 2 HuMAIN Trial was recently presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting, revealing more about Rivus Pharmaceuticals' one-daily oral drug, HU6. According to a Sept. 30 press release, the latest trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that the treatment resulted in "statistically significant weight loss" for participants.

All 66 patients enrolled in the trial had obesity-related heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF)—a type of heart failure that occurs with obesity. Those who took 450 mg of HU6 (the highest dose) lost 6.8 pounds in three months and experienced "fat-selective weight loss." By comparison, those taking placebo lost 6.3 pounds.

While this difference may not seem as staggering, the study also found that patients treated with HU6 experienced a "significant reduction in fat mass loss" and a significant reduction in visceral fat (belly fat found in the abdomen). Even better, those who took HU6 didn't have a reduction in lean body mass compared with those taking the placebo.

HU6 is a Controlled Metabolic Accelerator (CMA), a class of therapies specifically designed to reduce body fat while preserving muscle. To do so, HU6 increases the body's metabolism while it's at rest, helping to burn energy, mainly from fat, the press release explains.

RELATED: Akkermansia Is Being Called a Game-Changer for Weight Loss.

"The Phase 2a HuMAIN results showing significant reductions in body fat and visceral fat in patients with obesity-related HFpEF, who typically have excess fat throughout their cardiovascular system and systemic inflammation, are extremely promising given that the study participants had obesity, were older, with multiple medical conditions," Ambarish Pandey, MD, cardiologist, trial investigator, and member of the HuMAIN study Steering Committee, said in the release.

Pandey continued, “We were also encouraged to see the preservation of lean muscle mass, which is particularly important for older patients with HFpEF, who are often frail and have low muscle mass."

The positive effect didn't stop there, either. According to the press release, HU6 also improved patients' systolic and diastolic blood pressure and inflammation. The treatment was "generally well tolerated" among the study population, which was primarily elderly and obese with comorbidities. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were diarrhea, COVID-19, and shortness of breath.


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

​woman in workout clothes reaching into her fridge

Dietitian Shares 2-Ingredient Snack for Weight Loss

Aerosol paint cans on a white surface
Parent Alert

Doctors Warn: 'Chroming' Kills Kids

Cropped shot of a handsome young male doctor testing a senior patient for covid
Stay Safe

COVID Levels are Now "Very High" Here

woman tying shoe before going for a walk
Get Steppin'

The 6 Best Shoes for Walking

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.