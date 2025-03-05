Skip to content
The Healthiest Fasting Habits During Ramadan

Make sure you're nourishing your body and mind as you reflect spiritually.

prayer beads and dates, an important part of breaking the fast during Ramadan
Photo by Rauf Alvi on Unsplash
Craig Kanalley
By Craig KanalleyMar 05, 2025
The challenge is real: Ramadan fasting rules call for no eating or drinking between sunrise and sunset. That includes water.

Without careful planning or developing a sound meal plan, this can lead to significant strain on your health and wellbeing. However, if you approach it thoughtfully and abide by tips from health experts, you're more likely to have success managing the rigors of this tradition.

First, an important note that needs to be emphasized. The fasting rules do not apply for those who are sick, have chronic illnesses, pregnant women, or those with health conditions like diabetes that would make this harmful or life-threatening to them.

For healthy individuals who are able to fast, Detroit-based cardiologist Dr. Babar Basir says, "Historically, it's been proven over and over again that fasting is actually very safe." One study from the Journal of the American Heart Association found that fasting lowers blood pressure, at least temporarily, and there can be other health benefits. Regardless, any individual who is fasting should consult with their physician.

With these considerations in mind, here are proven tips to develop healthy habits while you fast.

1. Your first meal (sehri) is critical.

morning meal prepared that is steamingPhoto by ferdiyantoro bagus saputro on Unsplash

Muslims typically wake up before the sun comes up to eat their first meal, known as Suhoor ("of the dawn") or sehri. This is absolutely vital due to fasting for the rest of the day until the sun sets. "I've seen people skip this meal, and I don't think that's a good idea," said Dr. Manal Elfakhani, a registered dietician and assistant professor at Penn State University. While it may be tempting to sleep in, fueling your body is arguably more important.

2. Start with a balanced meal.

a fruit bowl to start your day in a healthy wayPhoto by Sambazon on Unsplash

Fuel up on a combination of foods to keep your blood sugar stable and give you energy for the day. A mixture of whole grains like cereals and oats, fresh fruits and vegetables, protein, and healthy fats like nuts are all great options. The British Nutrition Foundation advises starchy dishes like rice pudding, but avoiding salty dishes that may make you thirsty during the fast.

3. Don't forget to hydrate.

watermelon a healthy water filled snack is a great option in the morningPhoto by Floh Keitgen on Unsplash

It's essential that you start the day with a good amount of water since fasting rules call for no drinking until after sunrise. Eating foods with high water content like watermelon, cucumber, celery, and tomatoes can also be helpful. Cornell Health at Cornell University compiled a list of tips that include drink "even if you aren't feeling too thirsty" to ensure you have enough fluids.

4. Keep your body on the move during the day.

person going for a walk amidst the cloudsPhoto by Jad Limcaco on Unsplash

During the fasting period, you want to make sure to work in light exercise to keep your body active without overdoing it. Going for a few walks, for example, can do wonders to keep your mind active and your spirits up. Avoid rigorous activity without the ability to drink fluids. Nutritionist Dr. Sumaiya recommends light stretching or gentle yoga as options.

5. Ease into breaking your fast at sunset.

dates with water and prayer beads to break the fastPhoto by Rauf Alvi on Unsplash

Once the sun sets, don't overdo it. A common mistake is to load up on foods immediately, and this can especially be problematic when those are unhealthy or junk foods. Start with water and traditional dates with natural sugars for energy, take a short break, and then proceed with iftar (evening meal).

6. Have a balanced, healthy evening meal.

chicken meal with veggies as an evening meal or iftar during RamadanPhoto by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash

Combine protein, carbohydrates, and vegetables to form a balanced evening meal. Potassium-rich foods or fruits are a good add, and lean protein is best. Stay away from spicy or fatty foods which can be disruptive. Instead of opting for fried foods, Lakehead University recommends using an air fryer to prep a healthier meal. Remember to pace yourself, eat slowly and mindfully, and avoid overeating.

7. Prioritize a good night sleep.

woman and man have a good night sleep to restore their energy for the next dayPhoto by Somnox Sleep on Unsplash

Sleep is an extremely important part of recovery, especially during periods of fasting. The rest can go along way in restoring your body for another day and the next pre-sunrise meal. As Cornell Health says, "find what works for you," as everyone's needs will be a bit different.

8. Spend quiet time reflecting.

the Islamic sacred text the QuranPhoto by GR Stocks on Unsplash

And finally, make sure you incorporate time for prayer and reflection. A daily reading of the Quran is one way you might do this. As you fast, you will have time to focus on what matters and bettering yourself. Ramadan represents a great opportunity for self-improvement.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

