7 Reasons You Should Consider Ozempic If You’re Over 65, Doctors Say

Experts recommend speaking to your healthcare provider about your options.

Lauren Gray
By Lauren GrayAug 17, 2024
Right now, just 9 percent of people over the age of 65 are currently taking Ozempic to manage their weight or treat their type 2 diabetes. According to a recent article published in The Wall Street Journal, many doctors wish that more seniors would follow suit.

“These drugs would really benefit seniors but there’s always these additional worries,” Sun Kim, MD, an associate professor in the division of endocrinology at Stanford University School of Medicine, told the publication. “I think sometimes we prioritize the risk over benefit when people get older.”

Speaking with Best Life, HaVy Ngo-Hamilton, PharmD, a pharmacist and clinical consultant at BuzzRx, says that though certain potential health risks associated with Ozempic in this patient population exist, many of them can be successfully managed by a healthcare provider who is experienced in providing care to older adults.

“While there may be more caution when starting an older patient on Ozempic or another GLP-1 agonist, it's feasible—especially when the potential benefits, which can significantly improve the patient's quality of life, outweigh the risks,” the pharmacist says.

The best way to find out if Ozempic is right for you is to ask your doctor to review your individual medical history. However, there are a few key reasons that semaglutide medications may be especially beneficial if you’re over 65, doctors say. Read on to learn the seven ways that the Ozempic appears to help your health as you get older.

1. Better joint health

Senior man experiencing hand joint pain while having breakfast in the kitchen

iStock

As you get older, it’s not uncommon to notice more aches and pains in your joints. However, joint pain isn’t necessarily a foregone conclusion—losing weight can help you prevent arthritis, and relieve pain and stiffness in the joints.

In fact, Katherine H. Saunders, MD, an obesity medicine physician at Weill Cornell Medicine and co-founder of FlyteHealth, told the WSJ that for every pound you lose, you’re essentially taking 2 to 4 pounds off each joint. “If somebody loses 25 pounds that’s up to 100 pounds taken off their joints,” she says.

2. Improved mobility and balance

Mature woman in seafoam green sportswear smiling while out for a power walk in summer

iStock

Weight loss and its resulting improvements in joint health can ultimately boost seniors’ quality of life by preserving or restoring their mobility.

“Obesity can negatively impact the quality of life for older adults, contributing to mobility issues and exacerbating other potential comorbidities. Weight loss can improve mobility and balance, reduce fall risk, and allow patients to be more active in their daily lives,” says Ngo-Hamilton.

3. Improved blood sugar management

Woman with diabetes checking her blood sugar.iStock

If you have type 2 diabetes, the benefits of taking Ozempic or another semaglutide medication may outweigh the risks.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that nearly one-third of older adults have diabetes. Semaglutide is proven safe and effective for the ongoing management of blood sugar levels, which can prevent health complications associated with diabetes, such as nerve damage, vision impairment, and increased risk of kidney and heart disease, to name a few,” says Ngo-Hamilton.

4. Improved heart health

Mature woman with her hand on her chest.iStock

Many seniors may also experience cardiovascular benefits from taking Ozempic, Ngo-Hamilton says. In fact, the drug has been linked with reduced incidence of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular mortality.

“Recent clinical studies have demonstrated semaglutide’s potential cardiovascular benefits outside of weight loss and blood sugar regulation, which is important considering that this population of patients is at higher risk than younger patients for heart disease and heart failure,” she tells Best Life.

5. Better sleep

Man sleeping in bedShutterstock

Your sleep needs change with age: People over 65 require less sleep overall. However, seniors are also more vulnerable to sleep disorders that can interrupt their sleep patterns and detract from their quality of life.

With this in mind, studies suggest that Ozempic and other semaglutide medications can actually enhance sleep by improving symptoms of sleep apnea.

6. Enhanced mental wellness and mood

Photo of Happy mature couple having fun in the city on a autumn day.iStock

Experts also note that seniors are at higher risk for depression than their younger counterparts.

“There are many factors that can contribute to this mental health problem, such as chronic health problems, significant life changes (loss of independence, passing of a life partner, etc.), social isolation, and poor sleep quality,” explains Ngo-Hamilton. “Achieving and maintaining a desirable weight can positively affect mental health for people of all ages.”

The pharmacist adds that for older adults who have retired, a healthy weight not only allows them to participate in other hobbies and activities but also fosters social connections. “This makes them feel included and part of a vibrant community, which in turn promotes their quality of life,” she notes.

7. Improved aesthetics and confidence

Smiling mature woman looking outside window.iStock

When you lose weight rapidly, you may notice that your skin appears to age more quickly thanks to skin sagging and fine lines and wrinkles.

“When managed properly, weight loss with Ozempic can actually enhance one’s appearance,” says Joel Kopelman, MD, FACS, a top-rated facial plastic surgeon at Kopelman Aesthetic Surgery. “For older adults struggling with obesity, shedding excess weight can improve body contour, reduce strain on joints, and contribute to a healthier, more vibrant appearance. I find that when weight loss is gradual and controlled, the risk of adverse cosmetic effects is minimized, making it a viable option for those seeking both health and aesthetic benefits,” he says.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

