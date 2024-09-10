I Work 12-Hour Shifts as an ER Nurse, and These $10 Sneakers Are the Most Comfortable I've Ever Worn

Nurses often spend up to 12 hours a day on their feet while working a shift, so when they rally behind a particular brand of sneaker, you can rest assured that they’re uniquely qualified to offer that endorsement. That’s exactly what’s happening right now on TikTok, as nurses across the country are raving about one particular shoe and helping it gain viral fame. The footwear in question is a simple sneaker that comes in a range of colors and is available on Temu and TikTok Shop for just over $7.

One nurse and content creator, Britt Rose, RN, recently shared her review of the popular sneakers after wearing them to work.

“I’m an ER nurse and I work over 12 hours a day and these are less than $20,” she says in the TikTok video. “Will they last me forever? No, probably not. Are they the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn to work? Yes, 100 percent. Do I get a million compliments on them every day?” she muses, nodding.

Rose adds that she wants to “normalize not wearing $200 shoes to get blood and dirt on them”—a sentiment that seems to resonate not only with nurses but also a wide range of people working in service industries. Pairs of the shoes range in price from $6 to $17, depending on the retailer.

“I’m paying $15 for these shoes and getting one in every color,” Rose adds in her review. “Every time people ask me where I get them from, I say TikTok shops, and they can’t believe it. If you’re skeptical, read the reviews—there are thousands of reviews, especially from nurses and servers and techs who wear these shoes. They’re extremely comfortable, they’re so cheap. Why wouldn’t you try them?"

Another nurse and content creator, who goes by Hospice Nurse Allie on TikTok, agrees that these shoes are well worth their modest cost. Made with soft, stretchy, breathable fabric on top and a rubber sole with arch support, she confirms they deliver on comfort.

“I just tried those sneakers from the TikTok shop that everyone’s been talking about, and I just wore them for the entirety of my 12-hour shift. My feet feel freaking fantastic. I do have ankle compression socks and my feet don’t feel like puffy, swollen potatoes,” she says, noting that she only paid $11 for her baby blue pair. “I’ve never felt such relief after. You guys need to get these shoes. Everyone deserves to have comfortable sneakers and for $11, you can’t go wrong."

Kaile Broaderson, an influencer with over 120,000 followers who usually shares organization and lifestyle hacks on TikTok, also chimed in on the viral trend. In fact, she says that as someone who usually suffers from shin splints and hip pain, she's found the sneakers particularly beneficial. She shared pairs with her mother, who has plantar fasciitis, and her grandmother, and says that all three generations were pleased with her purchases.

“As a tennis shoe snob, I’m probably going to go and buy six more pairs,” she notes.

Hanna Long, known for posting parenting tips and product reviews on TikTok, says that even with almost 300,000 sales, she was at first skeptical that the shoes would live up to their hype.

“It wasn’t until I saw nurses and servers talking about wearing these for 12 hours and their feet not hurting that I knew I had to test them out myself,” she says. “The design is super trendy, and they feel like socks when you put them on because of how soft this top part is. I set a goal to walk 10,000 steps a day, and I’ve been doing it in these shoes, and I cannot believe that my feet don’t hurt."

So, if you’re in the market for some new sneakers but don’t want to break the bank, the internet has made its best suggestion known. Grab a pair of these viral shoes, endorsed by nurses in the know.