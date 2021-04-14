Culture

Paulina Porizkova Says This Is the "Recipe for Great Sex" in Your 50s

She kept hearing "horror stories" about sex as you age, but the model says "it only gets better."

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has been outspoken about aging, and now, she's tackling a specific aspect of getting older: sex in her 50s. Porizkova often comments on aging, body acceptance, and double standards for men and women on social media and in interviews. Now, at 56 years old, Porizkova told Yahoo! that she has the "recipe for great sex."

Read on to learn how she's enjoying sex now more than ever, what she finds attractive in a partner, and how she's back on the scene after her nearly 30-year marriage to the late musician Ric Ocasek.

She's found that sex has only gotten better as she's gotten older.

Paulina Porizkova in a selfie from Instagram
Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

Porizkova told Yahoo! that she was worried about how sex would change as she got older because she "kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive." She adds, "I had been wandering the desert for a little while and I was really afraid that somehow that part of my life was going to disappear or go away or was no longer something that I got to do."

But what she found was the opposite. "It turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better," she says. "Whatever confidence and wisdom that you acquire with age, it's kind of paying off in your 50s. Now I take my pleasure where I know that I had it or where I can. I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased."

When it comes to dating, she knows her worth.

Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova at an event in 2010
Miro Vrlik Photography / Shutterstock.com

Porizkova married Cars frontman Ocasek when she was 24, and they started dating when she was just 19. They had two sons together and were married for 28 years, until they split in 2017. Ocasek passed away two years later.

She told Yahoo! that she isn't good at dating. "I keep being this weird teenager when it comes to dating because the last time I dated, I was a teenager," she says.

That said, she does know that she needs a different sort of man than she did when she was younger. "I need something else now because I'm way more fabulous now than I was at 19. I need a guy that can withstand my awesomeness," she says.

Her "recipe for great sex" is all about being carefree.

Paulina Porizkova cooking in a photo from Instagram
Paulina Porizkova/Instagram

The former America's Next Top Model judge explained that now that she's older, she is less self-conscious, which makes sex better.

"The last time I dated, I was 19, and now I'm 56, so clearly there's a big chunk of time here that has gotten lost. But the last time around I wanted to seduce the guy; I wanted to be seen as hot," she says. "It was all very self-conscious, and that self-consciousness is just not there anymore. And sex is a lot more fun when you're not self-conscious and when you're just enthusiastic, I love that. In fact, I think that's the recipe for great sex."

Body acceptance is part of it, too.

Paulina Porizkova on the Jiri Kalfar runway during New York Fashion Week in 2019
Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com

Porizkova says that she knows that confidence had to come from accepting her body. "You have to deal with a fair amount of body acceptance obviously, because, you know, after having two kids and being in your 50s, your body quite doesn't bounce like it used to. But it's got other beauties to it, such as control."

This is something that the model and actor talks a lot about, specifically when it comes to having confidence at this point in her life. In February, she posted a naked photo of herself on Instagram, and wrote, "When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore – the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency. At fifty, I am reviled for it. 'Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You're pathetic.'"

She said she believes this has to do with both misogyny and evolution. She concluded, "The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities."

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
