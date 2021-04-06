Relationships

These Are the Least Sexually Satisfied People in America, Survey Says

Do you wish you were having more sex? So does this group of U.S. adults.

By Paul Thompson
April 6, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
April 6, 2021

It's no secret that an active sex life is a key component to a happy and healthy relationship. But maintaining that aspect of a relationship can often be more difficult than you may expect. Whether it's stress, health conditions, work and family responsibilities, or just feeling like you and your partner are in a romance rut, there are countless factors that can impact the amount of sex you are having. According to a new survey, marital status is yet another key variable, and one group in particular was found to be the least sexually satisfied of them all.

YouGov polled more than 7,000 U.S. adults currently in a sexually active relationship, finding that about 29 percent wish they were having more sex with their partner. What's more interesting is to see how the portion of those respondents varied depending on gender and marital status (i.e. married, divorced, widowed, separated, partnered, etc.). Read on to find out which group reported being the least sexually satisfied people in America. And for another essential relationship tip, check out Your Partner Is More Likely to Cheat If You Notice This in Their Voice.

9
Widowed women

Woman not feeling well
Shutterstock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 18 percent

And if you want to know where people are the most sexually adventurous, This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America.

8
Married women

close up of couple married couple holding hands
iStock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 22 percent

7
Separated men and women who never married

man single at 40
Shutterstock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 23 percent

6
Separated women and divorced women

Women talking on couch drinking cups of coffee or tea
Shutterstock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 24 percent

5
Women in a domestic/civil partnership

Shutterstock/kitzcorner

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 25 percent

And for more helpful relationship tips sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Divorced men

Signing divorce papers rings on the table
Shutterstock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 26 percent

3
Widowed men and men who never married

man on balcony
Shutterstock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 27 percent

2
Men in a domestic/civil partnership

iStock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 33 percent

1
Married men

A man and woman sitting in bed during the coronavirus lockdown with the man showing an exasperated look on his face as the woman turns away.
iStock

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 39 percent

And if you want to know how to keep your partner interested, Wearing This One Thing Instantly Makes You More Attractive, Research Shows.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • woman with curly hair in orange turtleneck and gray sweater clothing shopping
    woman with curly hair in orange turtleneck and gray sweater clothing shopping
    Smarter Living

    These 3 Clothing Brands Just Filed for Bankruptcy

    Their collective sales have dropped by 85 percent.

  • A heterosexual couple walking down the street
    A heterosexual couple walking down the street
    Relationships

    Men Are Lying About Wanting This One Thing in a Partner

    A study finds they don't actually seek this out.

  • Person taking sleeping pills
    Person taking sleeping pills
    Health

    If You Take This Medication to Sleep, Stop Now

    A new study identified some serious risks.

  • 30-something man with brown hair holding supplements in front of a counter covered in bottles
    30-something man with brown hair holding supplements in front of a counter covered in bottles
    Health

    This Supplement Could Present a "Life-Threatening" Risk

    If you bought these, your health could be in danger.

  • X factor alum slam Simon Cowell on twitter
    X factor alum slam Simon Cowell on twitter
    Culture

    "X Factor" Alums Slam Simon Cowell on Twitter

    They also called out the music industry at large.

  • Cleaning countertop
    Cleaning countertop
    Smarter Living

    The Cleaning Product That's Ruining Your Counters

    Don't clean your counters with this, experts warn.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group