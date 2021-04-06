These Are the Least Sexually Satisfied People in America, Survey Says

It's no secret that an active sex life is a key component to a happy and healthy relationship. But maintaining that aspect of a relationship can often be more difficult than you may expect. Whether it's stress, health conditions, work and family responsibilities, or just feeling like you and your partner are in a romance rut, there are countless factors that can impact the amount of sex you are having. According to a new survey, marital status is yet another key variable, and one group in particular was found to be the least sexually satisfied of them all.

YouGov polled more than 7,000 U.S. adults currently in a sexually active relationship, finding that about 29 percent wish they were having more sex with their partner. What's more interesting is to see how the portion of those respondents varied depending on gender and marital status (i.e. married, divorced, widowed, separated, partnered, etc.). Read on to find out which group reported being the least sexually satisfied people in America. And for another essential relationship tip, check out Your Partner Is More Likely to Cheat If You Notice This in Their Voice.

9 Widowed women

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 18 percent

8 Married women

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 22 percent

7 Separated men and women who never married

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 23 percent

6 Separated women and divorced women

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 24 percent

5 Women in a domestic/civil partnership

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 25 percent

4 Divorced men

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 26 percent

3 Widowed men and men who never married

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 27 percent

2 Men in a domestic/civil partnership

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 33 percent

1 Married men

Wished they and their partner had more sex: 39 percent

