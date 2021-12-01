Smarter Living

If You're Offered This at the Airport, Just Say No, Experts Warn

It may seem like a good idea, but experts say it could pose a major risk.

By Sarah Crow
December 1, 2021
By Sarah Crow
December 1, 2021

Even intrepid travelers can find navigating the airport more than a little stressful. From waiting on seemingly endless security lines to finding ways to occupy your time when your flight is delayed, there are numerous obstacles you're likely to encounter at the airport that can make your vacation less than relaxing before you even arrive at your destination. Now, experts say there's yet another surprising problem you may encounter at the airport the next time you travel—and if you're offered this one thing, "no" is the only right answer. Read on to discover what experts are warning travelers against and how to protect yourself.

RELATED: If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn.

Never accept an unsolicited Uber Shuttle ride at the airport.

man meeting van driver outside airport
Shutterstock/Corepics VOF

According to a November 2021 post to Reddit, scammers are allegedly posing as Uber Shuttle drivers at airports in the New York City area. In the case of this scam, the fake Uber drivers will supposedly offer Uber Shuttle rides to passengers leaving an airport, telling them that they will drive them to the airport's designated Uber pickup location. This may mean that the customer ends up alone with someone who is not a legitimate Uber driver (the company's drivers have to undergo background checks), potentially putting their safety at risk.

Best Life has reached out to Uber for more information on the alleged scam. This post will be updated if and when the company responds.

For the latest travel news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

This isn't the first time the company's had a problem with fake drivers.

pink suitcase on sidewalk in front of black taxi cab
Shutterstock/Nick Starichenko

Given Uber's popularity, it's not surprising that unscrupulous individuals are trying to get a slice of the company's business—or simply trying to make a buck off the rideshare company's customers.

In 2016, Uber New York general manager Jay Mohrer issued a complaint letter about the prevalence of fake Uber drivers to New York's Port Authority, which oversees many of the transit hubs throughout New York, including airports, bridges, seaports, and tunnels. "In recent weeks, the conditions at the terminal have noticeably worsened and have reached crisis levels…In response to feedback from our riders and drivers, we are writing to request that the Port Authority Police Department review the problem of illegal solicitations at the airports," said Mohrer (via CBS 2).

Make sure that your driver's information matches the app.

man looking at phone while getting in black cab or taxi or towncar
Shutterstock/Poravute Siriphiroon

If you want to ensure that you're getting in the right vehicle, the app has built-in safeguards to help protect customers.

When you are connected with a driver, you will be provided a photo of said driver, as well as their license plate information and the model of the car they'll be picking you up in. You will also be given information regarding the pick-up point for your ride, which you can confirm with the driver through the app—a good idea if someone is telling you to go elsewhere to meet your driver. When in doubt, you can always report safety issues—including individuals posing as Uber drivers—to the rideshare company through the Uber help page.

Uber drivers will not solicit rides in person.

hand holding phone with uber app open
Shutterstock/dennizn

While users can access Uber rides even if they don't have a smartphone, either by using the service's website or by having a registered user hire a ride for them, legitimate Uber drivers should not be offering unsolicited rides.

"Our technology platform is used to connect riders and drivers through our lead generation software. Any solicitation independent from the app is strictly prohibited. We communicate this to all driver partners," Uber spokesperson Taylor Bennett told WAMU 88.5 amid a crackdown on illegal street hails in Washington D.C.

RELATED: Delta CEO Just Warned This Major Change Is Coming to Flying.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • A woman inspecting a jar of sauce while shopping in a grocery store
    A woman inspecting a jar of sauce while shopping in a grocery store
    Health

    If You Have This Condiment in Your Fridge, Toss It

    The FDA warns it could make you seriously ill.

  • A senior couple sitting on a bench while eating a snack and drinking coffee
    A senior couple sitting on a bench while eating a snack and drinking coffee
    Health

    Eating This After Lunch Spikes Your Dementia Risk

    Think twice before snacking on this.

  • Woman drying hair with a towel
    Woman drying hair with a towel
    Health

    Doing This in the Bathroom Can Slash Your Heart Attack Risk

    It can significantly reduce your stroke risk, too.

  • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Fauci and other witnesses about the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this week.
    National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Fauci and other witnesses about the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this week.
    Health

    Fauci Gave This Warning to Vaccinated People

    Omicron isn't here yet—but here's how to prepare.

  • walmart website on laptop screen
    walmart website on laptop screen
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Just Removed This Product From Its Website

    The item has become a surprising source of controversy.

  • young woman in black turtleneck opening supermarket freezer
    young woman in black turtleneck opening supermarket freezer
    Health

    If You Have This Birds Eye Product, Toss It

    Check your freezer for this safety risk.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group