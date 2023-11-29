Popular Plan Helping Dieters Lose 10 Pounds in Just 2 Weeks

If you're overweight, slimming down can have a profound impact on your health. Most immediately, you can expect to see improvements in your cholesterol, blood sugar, blood pressure, and physical mobility and endurance. Over time, you'll also reduce your risk of serious chronic illness, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, certain types of cancer, and more.

Of course, there are plenty of diets out there that aren't healthy—especially those that revolve around tricks, gimmicks, and short-term fixes. That's why dieters are increasingly turning to the tried and true methods for healthy, sustainable weight loss, including one plan that's helped people lose weight and keep it off for over 70 years. Read on to learn why the Mayo Clinic Diet is stepping back into the spotlight with brand new features—and how it might help you shed up to 10 pounds in two weeks.

The Mayo Clinic Diet has been around for over 70 years.

The Mayo Clinic Diet was first developed in 1949 when a team of weight loss experts from the Minnesota-based medical center published the diet plan in a book. Since then, it's often been hailed as one of the healthiest weight loss diets out there.

"Most people can lose weight on almost any diet plan that restricts calories—at least in the short term," says the Mayo Clinic site. "The goal of the Mayo Clinic Diet is to help you keep weight off permanently by making smarter food choices, learning how to manage setbacks, and changing your lifestyle."

It's a multi-phase system.

The key to the diet's success is its multi-phase plan, which begins with a more intensive two-week "Lose It" period, followed by a second stage called "Live It."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

During the first phase, the Mayo Clinic Diet is "designed to help you lose up to six to 10 pounds during the initial two-week phase," Clinic experts write.

In the second phase, you learn to navigate the everyday roadblocks that could take you off course—for instance, vacations, stress, or dining out. At this stage, most people lose one to two pounds per week until reaching their goal weight.

Most recently, the Mayo Clinic has added "Love It," a third phase of the program. "After six months on the program, we ask you to focus on staying accountable for maintaining the weight loss and habits you've worked so hard for. You will spend five days in the month 'back on the program.' This means five days of logging into the Mayo Clinic Diet, tracking food and drinks, recording your habits, etc.," they explain.

Digital features are giving the old program new life.

Besides introducing a third phase to the plan, the Mayo Clinic has also unveiled The New Mayo Clinic Diet, complete with apps and tools designed to support your progress. When you join a 12-month membership plan for $12.99 per month, you'll gain access to the program's intake assessment tools, meal plans, recipes, "habit optimizer," group coaching, exclusive content from Mayo Clinic doctors, and more.

In fact, the Mayo Clinic claims that its new digital platform has helped its over 10,000 members lose three times more weight, compared to the old method.

There's no calorie counting involved.

To the relief of many recovered fad dieters, the Mayo Clinic shares that its program steers clear of calorie counting. Instead, it focuses more generally on ensuring that you get the right foods for your body.

"Fruits, vegetables and physical activity make up the base of the pyramid, and each level upward gets smaller, representing less of what you're eating," they explain. "Carbs comprise the next layer, followed by protein, fats and, finally, occasional sweet treats like candy."

