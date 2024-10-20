The Kitchen Counter Workout Is a Low-Impact Exercise Plan Perfect for Seniors

Staying in shape is a lifelong endeavor that’s worthy of being a top priority. Unfortunately, besides being hard to fit into your schedule, it can be difficult to find routines that work for us as we get older. But if you’re looking for a low-impact workout that’s a perfect fit for seniors, you can still get plenty of exercise without even leaving the house using just your kitchen counter.

In a recent video posted to TikTok , gentle exercise influencer Justin Agustin (@justin_agustin) lays out a “beginner workout” that he says is so simple he likes to do it while he’s brewing his morning coffee. The set starts off with 10 to 20 push-ups against your kitchen counter, with Agustin adding that it's a great option for those who can't do push-ups on the floor.

He then moves into “Superman reaches,” which can be beneficial for your lower back, followed by 10 reps of a core workout known as a “bird dog." To complete the latter movement, you bring your knee to your elbow and then extend back out.

Agustin then moves into mobility movements, starting with leg swings to open up the hips. He recommends moving legs both front-to-back and side-to-side 10 times on each side while using the counter to maintain balance.

Lower body strength focus begins next with 10 to 20 calf raises, followed by 10 to 20 reverse leg lefts to help work the glutes. Per Agustin's reminder, don't forget “to squeeze at the end.” He then says that anyone whose knees allow it can also do lunges and squats using their counter, performing 10 to 20 of each.

Looking to add more or change things up? TikTok user and chair yoga instructor Cheri Schultz (@chairyoga) demonstrated another regimen in a recent post . Her workout starts with three sets of 10 to 12 leg pulses (or light-intensity half squats).

She then suggests the same count on each side of knee-to-chest leg movements and knee pulses while standing on one leg. Again, you can use the counter as support. The next move takes the knee pulses one step further, turning them into knee-lift leg extensions that help with balance at three sets of 10 to 12.

In yet another video , TikTok user and physical therapist @dr.nancy.dpt outlines even more possible kitchen counter workouts for seniors. This routine begins with pushups, shoulder taps, and shoulder raises to work the upper body. She then moves on to core and lower body with mountain climbers (which involves bringing your knees close up to your chest), followed by squats.

Dr. Nancy wraps up balance work, suggesting standing on one leg with your eyes closed while keeping your hands hovering over the counter for safety. In the comments, she explains that a complete workout includes three sets of ten reps of each exercise.